Searchers find tourists lost in Phuket forest overnight

PHUKET: Searchers found two French tourists who phoned for help late Sunday night (Feb 12) after becoming lost while walking on a forested mountain on this southern island province.

Tuesday 14 February 2023, 09:13AM

A search party finds the French tourists lost on Nai Thon mountain in Phuket about 12.30am on Monday (Feb 13). Photo: Sakhu Police

A search party finds the French tourists lost on Nai Thon mountain in Phuket about 12.30am on Monday (Feb 13). Photo: Sakhu Police

The tourists called for help about 10pm on Sunday, saying they were lost in a forest on Nai Thon mountain in tambon Sakhu of Thalang district, reports the Bangkok Post.

A team was formed comprising local officials, police, rangers and villagers and began their search right away.

A two-hour walk and nearly three kilometres away, about 12.30am, they found a Frenchman identified only as Victor and his girlfriend waiting in the dark on the mountain. They were well, apart from some scratches, and were guided safely back to their hotel.

Laguna Phuket 2023

Sakhu Police Chief Col Salan Santisananakul said the couple arrived in Phuket on Sunday and checked into a hotel near Phuket airport. Then they went for a walk on a local beach and followed a trail up the mountain, and were unable to find their way back.

"Luckily they still had a phone signal and were able to call the tourist police number 1155 using WhatsApp. They then sent their location and photos of their surroundings to police," the station chief said.

