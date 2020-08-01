Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket

PHUKET: Rescue workers and Marine Police this afternoon are searching for a young man seen parking his motorbike on the Thao Sri Soonthorn Bridge onto the island from Phang Nga and leaping over the side into the water below.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 August 2020, 04:43PM

The man was identified as Sarayut Sangsawang, 18, from Phang Nga. Photo: Supplied

The man parked his motorbike in the emergency lane and jumped over the side. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search for the man began early this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Passing motorists called the Khok Kloi Police Station, on the Phang Nga side of the bridge, to inform officers of the incident at 12:20pm today (Aug 1), reported Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, Chief of Marine Police Division 8.

The witnesses reported that the man, aged 20 to 30 years, had parked his Honda MSX motorcycle, registered Phang Nga, in the emergency lane. He removed his shoes, then jumped over the side.

The man was last seen being pulled by the current under the bridge towards the open water at the western end of the channel.

Col Prasert reported that police have confirmed the man’s identity, Sarayut Sangsawang, an 18-year-old resident of ​​Moo 7, Ka Lai Subdistrict, in Takua Thung District, Phang Nga province.

He also confirmed that Mr Sarayut’s relatives have been informed of the situation.

“If there are any updates we will let you know,” Col Prasert said.