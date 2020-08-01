Kata Rocks
Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket

PHUKET: Rescue workers and Marine Police this afternoon are searching for a young man seen parking his motorbike on the Thao Sri Soonthorn Bridge onto the island from Phang Nga and leaping over the side into the water below.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 August 2020, 04:43PM

The search for the man began early this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search continued this afternoon (Aug 1). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police question witnesses at the bridge. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man parked his motorbike in the emergency lane and jumped over the side. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man was identified as Sarayut Sangsawang, 18, from Phang Nga. Photo: Supplied

Passing motorists called the Khok Kloi Police Station, on the Phang Nga side of the bridge, to inform officers of the incident at 12:20pm today (Aug 1), reported Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, Chief of Marine Police Division 8.

The witnesses reported that the man, aged 20 to 30 years, had parked his Honda MSX motorcycle, registered Phang Nga, in the emergency lane. He removed his shoes, then jumped over the side.

The man was last seen being pulled by the current under the bridge towards the open water at the western end of the channel.

Col Prasert reported that police have confirmed the man’s identity, Sarayut Sangsawang, an 18-year-old resident of ​​Moo 7, Ka Lai Subdistrict, in Takua Thung District, Phang Nga province.

He also confirmed that Mr Sarayut’s relatives have been informed of the situation.

“If there are any updates we will let you know,” Col Prasert said.

Phuket community
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Great article! I’m honestly amazed by how Thailand has contained the virus while many well-develop...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Suddenly some beaches aren't public? If so this represents a major change in the law that everyo...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

Don't some dentists still use Novocaine? That's in the same family as cocaine. Could that ca...(Read More)

Knight Frank report translates Phuket tourism COVID hit into numbers

38%? Does that include March and April? How can it be 38%? "forcing SOME hotels to suspend o...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Mr MaAnn declined, don't know particulars about the land. There is no transparency/answering fr...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

Of course there are no charges...not when you have the main man on the payroll. Amazing that Mr. Sa...(Read More)

Dentists reject police cocaine story in ‘Boss’ case

There's an old adage of 'when you're in a hole stop digging'. It would appear that t...(Read More)

No charges over attempt to steal state land at Bang Tao Beach

do the public by law ,has the right to knew who but the fence there ore do we but a cash prize up to...(Read More)

Tourism Minister joins Phuket domestic tourism push

6,000+ people have dies on the roads This year and nothing has been done. 58 sickly people die and a...(Read More)

Cocaine in Boss for ‘dentistry’

House committee has no reservations about what the RTP like them to believe? The whole RED BULL HEIR...(Read More)

 

