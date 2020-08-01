Passing motorists called the Khok Kloi Police Station, on the Phang Nga side of the bridge, to inform officers of the incident at 12:20pm today (Aug 1), reported Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, Chief of Marine Police Division 8.
The witnesses reported that the man, aged 20 to 30 years, had parked his Honda MSX motorcycle, registered Phang Nga, in the emergency lane. He removed his shoes, then jumped over the side.
The man was last seen being pulled by the current under the bridge towards the open water at the western end of the channel.
Col Prasert reported that police have confirmed the man’s identity, Sarayut Sangsawang, an 18-year-old resident of Moo 7, Ka Lai Subdistrict, in Takua Thung District, Phang Nga province.
He also confirmed that Mr Sarayut’s relatives have been informed of the situation.
“If there are any updates we will let you know,” Col Prasert said.
Be the first to comment.