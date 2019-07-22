THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Search for Spaniard on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: A search was continuing for a Spaniard who called police on Sunday night, saying he was lost on a steep mountainside near Na Muang waterfall on Koh Samui.


By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 July 2019, 11:07AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

About 50 local officials and rescue workers were mobilised after the man called local tourist police at 8.20pm saying he could not find a trail back in the dark from the waterfall and was starving and thirsty.

Rescue workers found a rented motorcycle that the tourist reportedly parked before heading up a trail to the waterfall on Sunday evening.

They followed the steep trail in the dark and rain, but their shouts were not answered and they were unable to contact the tourist by phone.

Laguna Golf Phuket

It took about two hours for the rescue workers to navigate the roughly 1km-long slippery, steep trail to the top of the waterfall. With no sign of the missing tourist, they called off the search.

Read original story here.

