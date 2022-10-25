Search for Russian woman to continue one more day

PHUKET: The mass search for missing 53-year-old Russian woman Elena Radchenko will continue for only one more day. If no sign of the missing tourist is found tomorrow, officials will call off the mass search efforts, it was confirmed today (Oct 25).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 06:25PM

So far no sign of Ms Radchenko has been found since she was last seen exiting the water at Nai Thon Beach last Thursday (Oct 20).

The search today continued by land, sea and air, with search teams scouring rocky areas along the coast and thick jungle inland, as well as a navy helicopter conducting its search from the air.

However, today’s efforts failed to uncover any hints where she might be.

The search will continue tomorrow (Oct 26), Sakhu Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) Chief Trin Panyawai confirmed today.

However, he added, “If she is not found [tomorrow], the tourist search operation center will be closed.”

Mr Trin explained that officers helping to conduct the search ahd confirmed that one of Ms Radchenko’s room keycard was missing.

“The hotel [where she was staying] has informed us that one of Ms Elena’s [sic] room keycard is missing, because normally there are two keycards for each room,” Mr Trin said.

“We are now looking into that further,” he said.

Officials had also learned that Ms Radchenko was on her fourth trip to Phuket already this year. He added.

Sakhu Police have not ruled out kidnapping, Mr Trin noted.

“Police are checking additional surveillance cameras in the area, and checking the licence plates of the cars that arrived at and departed the Nai Thon Beach area at the time she disappeared," Mr Trin said.