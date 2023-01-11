Search for missing Romanian enters Day 4

PHUKET: Efforts to locate missing 46-year-old Romanian national Sebastian Emil Somesan, who failed to return from a dive to free a snagged boat anchor south of Phuket last Sunday, continued this morning (Jan 11).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 January 2023, 09:47AM

Efforts to locate Mr Somesan proved fruitless yesterday, Day 3 of the search.

Teams are scouring the waters and shore along the southern west coast of the island, as well as continuing to search the area where he was last seen, off Koh Kaew Noi island, just over two kilometres south of Promthep Cape.

Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Rear Admiral Natthaphong Yanothaikhachit, Deputy Director of Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc), and Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos met at the search command centre set up at Ya Nui Beach, near Nai Harn, yesterday evening to discuss the search efforts underway.

Officers have mobilized to search on the water by using jet skis and patrol boats. In addition, helicopters have also been used to search by air, but so far search teams have yet to find any sign of Mr Somesan, Rawai Municipality reported.

The search area has been expanded, and officers have asked all fishing boats and any relevant people to help find him.

Mr Somesan was on a diving trip with two friends on Sunday (Jan 8). When the trio went to leave the area, they became aware that the boat anchor had caught on a rock on the seabed, some 30 metres below.

Mr Somesan dived down to free the anchor, but failed to return to the boat.

A search for him was launched as soon as his disappearance was reported.

Joining the search efforts have been lifeguards, defence volunteers, rescue workers, officers from Rawai Municipality, Marine Police and personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command.

Local foreign divers have also joined the search efforts to locate Mr Somesan, who as a local expat lived in Phuket with his wife and daughter.