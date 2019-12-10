THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Search for missing kayak couple enters Day 4

PHUKET: The search for missing couple Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Sirirakon, 23, from Nakon Sawan, continues today (Dec 10), with the Royal Thai Navy search organisers believing the couple – if alive – are still within Thai waters.

tourismmarineSafety
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 10 December 2019, 10:47AM

Rear Admiral Cherngchaiyot Atsuwee, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, points to the search area on a chart at the search headquarters set up at Yanui Beach. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The search area has been expanded again since yesterday, now covering a 600 square natuical mile area, Rear Admiral Cherngchaiyot Atsuwee, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command base at Cape Panwa, explained.

“A Royal Thai Police helicopter is searching off the northwest coast of Phuket, and Royal Thai Navy helicopter is searching to the west and south of Phuket,” he said.

“We also have more boats joining the search efforts,” R/Adm Cherngchaiyot added.

Asked whether neighbouring countries have been asked to search their own areas for the missing couple, R/Adm Cherngchaiyot replied, “I don’t think they have gone that far.”

 “But I still have doubts about why cargo and tourism boats [ferries and speedboats] have not found any trace of them. No kayak, paddle or life jacket has been reported as found in the water. I haven’t been able to figure this out yet,” he said.

“I hope that both of them are still alive somewhere. I want to see them alive,” R/Adm Cherngchaiyot said.

Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were last seen kayaking with friends off Yanui Beach late Saturday afternoon (Dec 7). The group rent four kayaks to explore the waters and small island just offshore Yanui Beach, but when the group returned ashore at about 6:30pm Mr Juszkiewicz and Ms Werakan were missing. (See story here.)

