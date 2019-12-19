Kata Rocks
Search for missing kayak couple broadens into new areas

Search for missing kayak couple broadens into new areas

PHUKET: A further team was dispatched earlier today (Dec 19) as the search for the missing couple last seen kayaking on Dec 7 off Yanui beach continues and broadens into new areas.

tourismmarineSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 December 2019, 06:12PM

The search for the missing couple last seen kayaking off Yanui beach continues into new areas. Photo: Supplied

The search for the missing couple last seen kayaking off Yanui beach continues into new areas. Photo: Supplied

Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan disappeared on Dec 7 when kayaking with friends.

A comprehensive search has been ongoing ever since but to no avail thus far.

“We are still hopeful of finding them now we are exploring different areas,” a friend of Ms. Werakan’s family, Ms Anongkan Srisupat, said.

“Yesterday (Dec 18) we searched around Koh Dok Mai, Koh Racha, Koh Bon, Koh Kaew Noi and Kho Kaew Yai. Then we went to Koh Kaew Noi and Koh Kaew Yai. We walked along beach and called out in the hope we receive some response but, unfortunately, we heard nothing.”

Asked whether any underwater divers were employed as part of yesterday’s search Ms Anongkan responded “No as there were concerns regarding the undertow which made conditions challenging.

“But today the team of divers is checking the undertow again in the hope they can proceed. Then they will check out Krathing cape and Koh Kaew Noi with additional private volunteers.

MYLANDS

Consular Section Chief of the Polish Embassy in Thailand, Jakub Budohoski, travelled to Phuket and held a meeting on Dec 17 at the search centre at Yanui beach.

Budohoski stated that, on behalf of the Consulate and Embassy, he was extremely grateful for all the efforts so far. He requested the search be maintained until the couple are found and that new areas are continually explored.

He also proposed the notion that alternative, potentially suspicious ideas surrounding their disappearance be considered, such as kidnapping.

Present at the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Rear Admiral Cherngchaiyot Atsuwee, Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and relatives of the missing couple.

Both of Mr Juszkiewicz’s sisters took the opportunity during the meeting to thank the Thai authorities and volunteers for their help in the search so far.

One of the sisters, Monika Tyszkiewicz, also confirmed they have set up a donation campaign via Polish social media to help fund efforts to find their brother.

