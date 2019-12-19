Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

PHUKET: A further team was dispatched earlier today (Dec 19) as the search for the missing couple last seen kayaking on Dec 7 off Yanui beach continues and broadens into new areas.

tourismmarineSafetyaccidents
By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 December 2019, 06:12PM

The search for the missing couple last seen kayaking off Yanui beach continues into new areas. Photo: Supplied

The search for the missing couple last seen kayaking off Yanui beach continues into new areas. Photo: Supplied

Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz, 26, and Thai national Werakan Siriprakon, 23, from Nakhon Sawan disappeared on Dec 7 when kayaking with friends.

A comprehensive search has been ongoing ever since but to no avail thus far.

“We are still hopeful of finding them now we are exploring different areas,” a friend of Ms. Werakan’s family, Ms Anongkan Srisupat, said.

“Yesterday (Dec 18) we searched around Koh Dok Mai, Koh Racha, Koh Bon, Koh Kaew Noi and Kho Kaew Yai. Then we went to Koh Kaew Noi and Koh Kaew Yai. We walked along beach and called out in the hope we receive some response but, unfortunately, we heard nothing.”

Asked whether any underwater divers were employed as part of yesterday’s search Ms Anongkan responded “No as there were concerns regarding the undertow which made conditions challenging.

“But today the team of divers is checking the undertow again in the hope they can proceed. Then they will check out Krathing cape and Koh Kaew Noi with additional private volunteers.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Consular Section Chief of the Polish Embassy in Thailand, Jakub Budohoski, travelled to Phuket and held a meeting on Dec 17 at the search centre at Yanui beach.

Mr Budohoski stated that, on behalf of the Consulate and Embassy, he was extremely grateful for all the efforts so far. He requested the search be maintained until the couple are found and that new areas are continually explored.

Present at the meeting were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Rear Admiral Cherngchaiyot Atsuwee, Tourist Police Region 3 Commander Maj Gen Krissak Songmoonnak, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos and relatives of the missing couple.

Both of Mr Juszkiewicz’s sisters took the opportunity during the meeting to thank the Thai authorities and volunteers for their help in the search so far.

One of the sisters, Monika Tyszkiewicz, also confirmed they have set up a donation campaign via Polish social media to help fund efforts to find their brother.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Minister outlines plans for promotional campaign at walking street markets this weekend
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Tunnel 2026? Pets at new Phuket mall? E-business tax for next year! || December 20
Divers fail to find missing tour boat crewman, call in local fishing boats to help
State of emergency as bushfires rage in Australia
China cancels Sweden business trips after prize for dissident
'Ripper' claims 'fit of rage' led to murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Same-sex marriage push! 3 Killed by MISTAKE? Fatal crash at sea! || December 19
Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief
Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai
The Phuket Dream continues
Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket
Trump impeached for abuse of power
Thirteen year old boy shoots dead classmate who repeatedly bullied him
Tesco bidders told to get permission

 

Phuket community
Patong Tunnel hoped to open 2026, says EXAT Chief

Well well finish in 2026 ? A think 2036 maybe. Don’t forget Chalong tunnel about 300 meter 5 year ...(Read More)

The Phuket Dream continues

Yeah, like one of a thousand over-priced hotels closing down would be some kind of tragedy....(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

Why not better to charge the police officers who were responsible for the transfer of this handcuffe...(Read More)

Florida man ‘depressed and exhausted’, finally arrested in Rawai

No sympathy for that guy,but I fully understand that he doesn't want to go back to that country....(Read More)

Phuket readies for seven days of New Year ‘intensive traffic control’

It's because Thailand is coming second as the worlds deadliest place to drive. They want to be n...(Read More)

Family members of missing kayak couple give DNA samples to police

why not ring him and ask, then report back on here. ...(Read More)

Tributes flow for Canadian tourist killed in motorbike collision with Phuket tuk-tuk

k...what does having seat belts got to do with the article? Best check the law on the use of seatbel...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Port Bow impact ? What happened ? Both vessels making way ? Forcing Right of way ? A sticky Gove...(Read More)

Tesco bidders told to get permission

A 'penalty' of 0.5% is a big joke. When a Multinational want to sell things that 0.5% not st...(Read More)

Search continues for missing crewman after captain dies, tourists injured in tour boat collision with yacht off Phuket

Accidents prove it is time for thai goverment regimental diploma-, safety-, and speed rules of these...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thailand Yacht Show
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie

 