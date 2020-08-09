Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search continues for 2 missing men from Samui ferry

Search continues for 2 missing men from Samui ferry

THAILAND: Rescuers are using every means, including combing beaches, to search for two missing men eight days after the ferry they were on capsized off this resort island.

accidentsmarinedeathweather
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 9 August 2020, 04:55PM

Volunteers of the Samui district office search today (Aug 9) for clues related to two men still missing from the Raja 4 ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Aug 1. Photo by Supapong Chaolaen.

Volunteers of the Samui district office search today (Aug 9) for clues related to two men still missing from the Raja 4 ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Aug 1. Photo by Supapong Chaolaen.

Surat Thani governor Wichawuth Jinto said today (Aug 9) the operation was focusing on beaches on small islands near the location where the accident took place on Aug 1.

While crew members on patrol boats were scanning the sea off the islands, volunteers at the Samui district office went on foot to look for the two men around Laem Or and Panga bays, along with other places.

All trawlers have been asked to stay alert to help authorities and volunteers find the missing men, the governor said.

https://sgssecurity.com/

With 16 people, three lorries and one pick-up truck on board, the ferry sank in a strong storm and high waves, killing 3 people. The body of saleswoman Naparada Chanhan was the latest to be found in the ship. The missing men were identified as boat crewmember Tiwakorn Vachararit and lorry driver Chaichan Laosap.

The trucks were loaded with compressed garbage for transport to the mainland.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cliff fisherman rescued and brought back to life at Nai Harn
Another turtle nest found at Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park
OAG targets Boss manslaughter charge
Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists
Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality
Two Thai protest leaders arrested as discontent rises
China-US ties plunge further over Hong Kong sanctions
Schools, stadiums to open next
Fire at Phulin Resort in Karon, no injuries reported
Policeman U-turns again in Boss case
Third body from capsized ferry found
Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery
Urgent rally called after outspoken lawyer’s arrest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boss Red Bull can return! Gambling den shooter surrender? || August 7
Two men arrested in Thalang drug raid 

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

So, all we've got to do is carry a copy of the Thai Constitution (in Thai with Section 27 highli...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

"Not racist in intent"? If they wanted to avoid becoming centres of infection then they sh...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Exactly, why should my Thai wife and children pay a tiny fraction of what I'm charged for exactl...(Read More)

Two Thai protest leaders arrested as discontent rises

No way present Government can control discontent of the population. Selective arrests, no arrest of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Even Thailand has the ERA, something that in USA in still one state ratification away from being e...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

And yes, in 'my' country the unemployed, retirees get discounts on cultural ( theater/cinema...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Why calling it accidentally ? Its on purpose. It is well known that you get ripped off in LOS as for...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

"they were based on pure fear of becoming a focal point for the spread of COVID-19" What ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Great piece of Opinion. Note: The bulk of matters/policies about which Thailand should feel free to...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

... something what never comes back. Tourist industry has to 'sanitize' herself to 'New ...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
M Beach Club Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 