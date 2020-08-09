Search continues for 2 missing men from Samui ferry

THAILAND: Rescuers are using every means, including combing beaches, to search for two missing men eight days after the ferry they were on capsized off this resort island.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 9 August 2020, 04:55PM

Volunteers of the Samui district office search today (Aug 9) for clues related to two men still missing from the Raja 4 ferry that sank off Koh Samui on Aug 1. Photo by Supapong Chaolaen.

Surat Thani governor Wichawuth Jinto said today (Aug 9) the operation was focusing on beaches on small islands near the location where the accident took place on Aug 1. While crew members on patrol boats were scanning the sea off the islands, volunteers at the Samui district office went on foot to look for the two men around Laem Or and Panga bays, along with other places. All trawlers have been asked to stay alert to help authorities and volunteers find the missing men, the governor said. With 16 people, three lorries and one pick-up truck on board, the ferry sank in a strong storm and high waves, killing 3 people. The body of saleswoman Naparada Chanhan was the latest to be found in the ship. The missing men were identified as boat crewmember Tiwakorn Vachararit and lorry driver Chaichan Laosap. The trucks were loaded with compressed garbage for transport to the mainland.