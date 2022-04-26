tengoku
Seafood and Sport Festival confirmed at Bang Maruan

Seafood and Sport Festival confirmed at Bang Maruan

FITNESS: A fun run and mini marathon are being organised to coincide with a food festival at Bang Maruan Lagoon in Srisoonthorn this weekend, authorities have confirmed.

Tuesday 26 April 2022, 04:13PM

The “Roi Play, Roi Run Fest” will take place on Saturday and Sunday (Apr 30 – May 1) and is designed to help boost the local economy and stimulate tourism to the area, the Mayor of Srisoonthorn Municipality Chalermphon Kerdsap confirmed yesterday (Apr 25).

The Seafood and Sport Festival will host two main events – a 5km fun run and a 10.5km mini marathon, both starting from the Bang Maruan water tank on Sunday (May 1).

The mini marathon will be designated as the grey route and start at 5:30am with the 5km fun run following the blue route trail, starting 30 minutes later at 6am. The top-five placed finishers in each run will be awarded a trophy at the end of the race.

Additionally, there will be a series of food stalls at the venue on both Saturday (Apr 30) and Sunday serving local delicacies and fresh seafood produce.

Both runs are open to all members of the public and registration is open until 11:59pm on Friday (Apr 29). Once registered, all participants will be liable to receive an official race tee-shirt and a bib.

Registration can be done online via the link https://forms.gle/7UpMrkosBiLPfRp66.

Alternatively, those interested in participating can contact the education division at Srisoonthorn Municipality on 076-617803 ext. 34 or the Walking and Running Club for Health at 084-898-7269, 087-8949046, or 083-5503598.

