Seafood and local food fair starts in Phuket

PHUKET: Today (Feb 12) a new seafood and local food fair started near Palai Pier in Chalong.

culture

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 04:48PM

Roi Rimlay@Valentine’s Day fair will last for four days. Image: Radio Thailand Phuket

As announced by Radio Thailand Phuket, the fair – Roi Rimlay@Valentine’s Day – in Palai will continue for four days and conclude on Feb 15.

Phuket residents and tourists are invited to taste seafood dishes and local specialities while enjoying exciting performances.

Visitors are kindly asked for cooperation in following public health measures so everybody is safe from COVID-19.