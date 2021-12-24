BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sea turtles return to Thailand’s shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand’s shores during pandemic

PHUKET: After laying eggs on a deserted Thai beach, a green sea turtle dives back into the turquoise-coloured waters of the Andaman Sea - a welcome sight for biologists who say the absence of tourists spurred the marine animal’s return.

animalsCoronavirusCOVID-19Chineseenvironmentmarinepollutionwildlifetourism
By AFP

Saturday 25 December 2021, 10:00AM

A turtle swims past coral in the sea off Thailand’s Andaman coast, Nov 24, 2021. Photo: AFP

A turtle swims past coral in the sea off Thailand’s Andaman coast, Nov 24, 2021. Photo: AFP

The turtle’s nesting was spotted in November by scientists. In about two months, the 100 eggs will hatch and babies will slide towards the sea, guided by the moonlight.

Pre-pandemic, millions of tourists thronged to the white sand beaches of southern Thailand, ferried to the islands by tour boats which dissuaded the skittish creatures from venturing ashore.

But with almost 20 months of COVID travel restrictions in place, several different species of sea turtles have returned to nesting around Phuket, an ultra-popular beach destination before the pandemic.

Between October 2020 and February 2021, 18 nests of leatherback turtles - which can grow up to 400 kilograms as an adult and are the largest species of sea turtles - were found in Phuket.

“Their nesting has improved in the last two years thanks to the absence of tourists, noise and light pollution,” Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center, told AFP.

“We had never seen such a number in 20 years.”

Although chances of survival are very low - about one egg hatched out of 1,000 will reach adulthood - Kongkiat said the increase in nesting is a positive sign for efforts to preserve endangered species.

A nest of the olive ridley sea turtle was also spotted - the first time in two decades.

Other species that live in the warm waters around Thailand include leatherback, hawksbill, green and loggerhead turtles.

No long-term reprieve

But as Thailand tentatively begins to reopen its doors to fully vaccinated international tourists, scientists have tempered their optimism.

“The pandemic may offer sea turtles a welcome break,” Thon Thamrongnawasawat from Kasetsart University in Bangkok said.

“But they live long and are a highly migratory species. Without effective policies to protect them, we can’t expect many long-term benefits to population recovery.”

In Thailand - as in many other countries - the marine animal’s future is threatened by global warming, which harms coral reefs and increases temperatures of waters.

C and C Marine

The hotter conditions could in turn disrupt turtle species’ populations: studies have shown that warmer sands where they nest leads to more female hatchlings relative to males.

Pollution is also a problem.

At the moment, plastic and discarded fishing lines and nets remain the primary cause of disease and death.

“In 56% of the cases, the turtles that are brought to us have ingested marine waste or become trapped in it,” said Dr Patcharaporn Kaewong from the Phuket Marine Biological Center.

Currently, 58 turtles are being treated there. Some need operations, amputation or prosthetics before they are released back into the wild.

Tracking the turtles

At the moment, scientists and local authorities are on high alert for nesting seaon, which runs until February.

After a female turtle lays a nest, the authorities will act quickly - either moving them to a safe place if they are too close to the water or surrounding it with bamboo fences and security cameras.

“After hatching, we take care of the weak turtles until they are strong enough to go to the sea,” Patcharaporn said.

She added that educating the public about conservation was also important.

Up until a few decades ago, eating turtle eggs was a common custom in Thailand, but gathering them was banned by the Thai government in 1982.

Illegally possessing or selling leatherback turtle eggs is now punishable by three to 15 years in prison, and carries fines of up to US$50,000 (B1.6 million).

Some marine protection NGOs are also financially rewarding locals who report a nest, while technology - like microchipping a turtle - also plays a part in long-term monitoring.

“Thanks to satellite tracking, we have observed that they can migrate much further than we thought,” Kongkiat said, adding that some have gone as far as Australia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket arrivals must now complete health form before leaving plane
Phuket Governor offers blessings for New Year
Phuket marks 37 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis listing sought, Tracking apps blamed, Phuket NYE alcohol plans || December 24
Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations
WHO Thailand urges pregnant women to get COVID-19 jabs
US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy
Breakout blamed on apps
Thanusak: 2022 will be better
US regulator authorises Merck’s COVID pill
Bangkok’s New Year countdown to stay
Phuket marks 31 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’High heels mob’ nightlife workers demand gov’t relief as bars stay shut || December 23
Pleas issued for Sandbox inclusion

 

Phuket community
Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation

So, I recall the Russian girls with the coral chunks went to jail for several days and were fined ov...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Thank you. I can certainly agree my opinions are valuable contributions to this fine publication - m...(Read More)

Turtle joyriding at Bang Tao under investigation

Must be one of those environmental wise well educated foreigners Mr.Kurt likes to mention all the ti...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

As the PN obviously protects Ms.Sweet from any criticism and therefore agrees with her "dissing...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

Kurt @ the hotel stay is to ensure they can find you in the event of a positive test not much trust ...(Read More)

Indoor venues may now serve alcohol until 1am for New Year celebrations

First 23:00 hrs, now also 01:00 hrs. Flip-flop-flip-flop. Well, who cares or is interested in that ...(Read More)

Tourism figures praise keeping Phuket Sandbox open

BS about Swine Flu/ H1N1 influenza turning into the 'common cold' in the late 1800's...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

Please donate to WFFT These tigers are still in their tiny concrete and metal cages at the zoo and ...(Read More)

Thanusak: 2022 will be better

Merely the "I am trying to save my job" year end rah rah speech. Certainly not factual. ...(Read More)

As Phuket Zoo closes, WFFT launches largest tiger rescue in Thailand

I checked the WFFT website. Very slick and in your face with donate, donate, donate...Soi Dog in Phu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design

 