Sea gypsies in Koh Kaew under lockdown

PHUKET: The residential area of sea gypsies in Soi Koh Kaew 6 on the west cost of Phuket has been placed under lockdown for one week following a spate of infections in the community.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 September 2021, 01:15PM

The area to be impacted by the lockdown. Photo: PR Dept

“No people are allowed to enter or leave the areas except for those delivering food, cooking gas, medical equipment, or medical staff in emergency vehicles such as ambulances,” said a provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew last night (Sept 4).

The order is in effect from today (Sept 5) through next Monday (Sept 13).

“The locked down area is in the sea gypsies community in Moo 3, Koh Kaew subdistrict, Mueng district, and there is to be a checkpoint at the entrance of Soi Koh Kaew 6,” the order said.

“Officers from Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), Phuket City Police, and other relevant officers are assigned to standby at the checkpoint.

“During the lockdown, officers from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) and Mueng District Office will test people in the area [for COVID-19] using RT-PCR tests or antigen test kits.

“Koh Kaew OrBorTor will deliver food and other essential goods for people in the area, and arrange for staff to clean and sanitise the area,” the order concluded.

The closure was ordered after PPHO Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon last Tuesday (Aug 31) confirmed that 248 people had been tested in the area, and 100 of them had been confirmed as infected with COVID-19.