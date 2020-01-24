Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

SEA Games winners get cash bonuses

SEA Games winners get cash bonuses

SEA GAMES: The government paid the country’s SEA Games medallists more than B224 million in financial rewards on Thursday (Jan 23)


By Bangkok Post

Friday 24 January 2020, 08:38AM

Athletes pose with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the ceremony. Photo: Bangkok Post

Athletes pose with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the ceremony. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thailand finished third overall, taking home 92 gold, 103 silver and 123 bronze medals at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in December last year.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over a welcome party for the Thai contingent at Government House yesterday.

Under the government’s National Sports Development Fund’s bonus scheme for SEA Games athletes, a champion received B300,000, a silver winner B150,000 and a bronze medallist B75,000. Coaches and associations of the successful athletes also received separate bonuses.

The Athletics Association of Thailand and its athletes and officials took home the biggest sum of B18.225mn.

They won 12 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals in the Philippines.

Volleyball (indoor and beach) players who won two gold, one silver and one bronze medals received B10.05mn.

The Thai Cycling Association and its athletes, who came home with six gold, one silver and four bronze medals, received more than B6mn.

The Football Association of Thailand, who received the biggest sum at the 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, received only B4.2mn after a disappointing campaign in the Philippines.

HeadStart International School Phuket

The women’s team took the silver medal after losing to Vietnam in the final while the men’s team were knocked out in the group stage.

The Thais failed to win back the overall crown and missed their target of bringing home 121 golds.

Several days before the end of the tournament, they threw in the towel in the overall title race and lowered their gold medal target to 100, but still failed to reach the century mark by a good eight gold medals.

The Philippines claimed the overall crown with a record 149 gold medals. Vietnam were second with 98 gold.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Harmony the key on and off the pitch for Arteta as he seeks to heal rifts with fans
Phuket school national champs after cup victory
Run drought as KCC maintain their unbeaten ACG record and push toward the final.
Ratchanok, men’s singles duo save the day
Thomas targets Tour and Tokyo Olympics victory in 2020
Nishino aims high after contract extension
BISP triathletes dash to the finish line in Bangkok
Ratchanok among Thai winners at Thailand Masters
‘Embarrassing’ Man Utd suffer fresh woe, Spurs boost top four bid
Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style
‘Bang Yee’ begins fightback, seeks help from SAT
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea in torrent of Premier League late goals
All aboard for new sports lighting up Tokyo Olympics 2020
Rashford injury may force United’s hand in transfer market
On-song Ratchanok eyes Thailand Masters crown

 

Phuket community
Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@Tomothy Yes, I just use the scroll bar to avoid all posts by K. Easy....(Read More)

China virus toll jumps to 25 dead with 830 confirmed cases: govt

Last news: In Hong Kong 3 death, about 190 in hospitals. Coronavirus spread rapidly. Present medical...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

Pep talk ( everything is in good order) is thai Officialdom massage, even when not true. All for the...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Boss Wiwat Phuket Marine Office talks to much about financial settling this matter. Is not his busin...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Sloppy ferry crew and car owner in not tying down a truck. Wish I was on board to see it happening. ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

@ematt, once again, different time zone, mate. And the coronavirus situation develops so fast, numb...(Read More)

Indian tourists rescued miles offshore from Phi Phi on capsized kayak

@ematt, I am presently in different time zone . :-)...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The Chinese government stopped all outgoing flights from Wuhan. It should have been done sooner, but...(Read More)

Chinese experts join Phuket sea-rescue exercise

The whole situation looks complete different when 500-600 (no joke!) motorbike block the end of the ...(Read More)

Phuket ferry suspended after pickup truck rolls off the deck, into the sea

Great way to get a new truck. Let me know when this ferry is running again. LOL. Between the robbed ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 