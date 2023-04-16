333 at the beach
SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV

SEA Games to be shown on Thai TV

SEA GAMES: The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) has announced that live broadcasts of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be televised for viewers in Thailand.

SEA-Games
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 17 April 2023, 10:30AM

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

According to SAT Governor Kongsak Yodmanee, competitions for the upcoming SEA Games will be broadcast on Channel 5, Channel 9, and NBT. Officials are also in talks with Channel 3 to join as the fourth channel for broadcasting various sports for the international multi-sport event, reports NNT.

The announcement came as Thailand and Cambodia are still in ongoing negotiations over licensing fees. Disputes erupted after Cambodia, the host of the 32nd SEA Games, requested B27.6 million from Thailand for the rights to broadcast the event, the highest fee ever charged for the competition.

The 32nd SEA Games will take place in Phnom Penh from May 5 to 17. Thai national athletes hope to win at least 164 gold medals at the tournament and finish first in the medal standings.

