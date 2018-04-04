The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Sculptor Arnaud Nazare-Aga talks about his quest to spread happiness

Artist in residence at Kata Rocks, Arnaud Nazare-Aga, has extended the extraordinary exhibition of his captivating handmade sculptures.

Mark Knowles

Sunday 8 April 2018, 12:00PM

Arnaud’s signature style is defined by sensual curves and a gentle roundness. His vivacious works often elicit amusement, smiles and laughter from those who view it and also offer an insight into Arnaud’s joyful philosophy of art and life.

Born in Paris in 1965, Arnaud received architectural art training while being educated at a Buddhist community in Burgundy. Later in life Arnaud embarked on a life-changing artistic journey and established the PAJ’Art Studio in Bangkok. The Phuket News recently spoke to Arnaud about his life and work, his influences and his lifelong quest to spread joy through art.

 

You’ve said you want to “contribute to the universal search for happiness”, why is sculpture uniquely suited for this and how do you try to achieve it?

Every living being seeks happiness, they have some idea of how to get it through different means; family, friends, social environment, work, luxury, sex, fame, food, drink and other things. I think art is contributing to human happiness in a very profound way, just like spirituality or sometimes religion.

I began my work as an artist aged 18 by building Buddhist temples, as well as sculptures representing Buddha or deities of Tibetan Buddhism. They were very colourful and very soothing. These achievements made me happy and deeply satisfied internally.

The techniques I developed in my work as an artist today are somewhat different, but it is certain that I continue to have a strong influence in creating harmonious, colourful, joyous and luminous sculptures. I regularly receive comments from collectors who thank me for making them pieces that give them happiness on a daily basis, it is an immense joy for me.

 

Which other artists have inspired you and your sculptures?

As for my influences, except for Tibetan and Bhutanese art, it is certainly Nicky de Saint-Phalle for bright colours and round shapes, there is also the Stravinsky fountain in Paris, made with her husband Jean Tinguely in 1983. This realisation of contemporary art amazed me. I was 18 years old, this is the year when I started my apprenticeship in architectural art and meet a few famous Parisian artists in their studios. Other artists like Picasso, Dali and Miro as well as many Impressionist artists also influence me in my work.

 

How would you describe your approach to sculpture to someone unfamiliar with your work?

As the work is in three dimensions, the shape is not the same according to where one is placed. A child will not have the same vision as an adult of the same sculpture. All my sculptures are multicoloured, I choose bright colours that give a positive energy. In Tibetan Buddhism colours are considered to have a strong influence on the human mind.

My sculptures today have nothing religious, but I wish it to exude a positive influence by the shape and the colours. Also, an essential part of my work is the very bright surface...which gives it a kind of vibration that we feel when we turn around, the colours change according to the orientation.

 

Do you think Kata Rocks provides an interesting space to showcase your work?

Kata Rocks is a sublime place to exhibit works like mine. This place is very clean, the walls are white and where better to place colourful sculptures, they give a lot of cheerfulness to all. I also think that people who attend this place have a special interest in art. My last monumental exhibits were at places where water is very present, just like Kata Rocks. I think my sculptures really have their place next to the sea, swimming pools or other water ponds.

 

All of Arnaud Nazare-Aga’s sculptures on display at Kata Rocks are for sale. His cheeky artwork is prominently displayed in the resort’s Oceanfront Clubhouse and playfully placed in the lush surroundings of the resort’s iconic infinity swimming pool. The exhibition offers prospective art aficionados a unique chance to own one of his colourful, creative sculptures, from now until April 28. There are small panels next to each sculpture displaying information and pricing details.

 

For more information please contact: info@infiniteluxury.com

 

 
