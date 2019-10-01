Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success

Scotland 'still in' Rugby World Cup says Townsend after Samoa success

RUGBY: Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said his side were "still in the tournament" after an "exceptional" 34-0 win over Samoa revived their bid for a Rugby World Cup quarter-final place.

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 1 October 2019, 10:47AM

Greig Laidlaw scores the game's second try in Kobe. Photo: AFP

Greig Laidlaw scores the game's second try in Kobe. Photo: AFP

However, Townsend admitted that Pool A rivals Japan and Ireland were favourites to secure last-eight positions and stressed the need for two more bonus-point wins.

"That was a true reflection of who we are and what we are capable of and what playing for Scotland means to the players," said Townsend, in reference to last weekend's woeful 27-3 loss to Ireland.

"To win and play better was the target and anything extra would be an exceptional performance, and it was, especially in the first half," the former Scotland fly-half told reporters.

The coach took responsibility for not preparing the team to start well against Ireland but said that defeat "didn't make us a bad team."

Scotland kicked off in Kobe knowing anything other than a bonus-point win would likely spell the end of their hopes of reaching the last eight from a tightly-contested Pool A. 

But against Samoa they were 20-0 ahead at half-time after a burst of 17 points in eight minutes, with wing Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw scoring converted tries.

Fullback Stuart Hogg then kicked an outrageous drop goal from some 50 metres and a pair of penalty tries after the break completed the victory - although the bonus point came only five minutes from time.

Both sides struggled to maintain possession in what Scotland captain Stuart McInally described as "tough", humid conditions under the closed roof at the Kobe Misaki Stadium.

"With the roof closed, I was sweating at the start of the warm-up," said the hooker.

"The ball was slippy but it was the same for both teams so it was pleasing we managed to force a few errors from Samoa because of our pressure."

Scotland, Samoa and Ireland all have one win from two games, while tournament hosts Japan are in pole position following wins over Russia and the Irish.

 - 'Japan and Ireland favourites' -

"We are still in the tournament," said Townsend.

"The bonus point gives us an opportunity to go to our next game (against Russia on October 9) and get maximum points again. 

"If we do, it will be a game against Japan (on October 13, just four days after the Russia match) to go into the quarter-finals.

"Japan and Ireland are still favourites to get out of the pool. We have to win our next two games and get at least one bonus, potentially two." 

Asked whether he approved of bonus points as a potential method of deciding quarter-final qualification, Townsend replied: "I think my answer would be biased towards whatever works in our favour. 

"We knew the rules coming in. The challenge is there. If it means having to score four tries and deny Japan a bonus point then it is an even bigger challenge."

Monday's result was all the more enjoyable for Townsend as it was the first time in his 29 Tests in charge that Scotland had 'nilled' an opponent.

"That's a real credit to the players and to Matt Taylor, our defence coach, who does a fantastic job," said Townsend.

"Tonight they defended with passion. They got off the line and put big hits on big men and did it time and time again."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

California governor moves to allow college athletes to be paid
Solskjaer demands more clinical Man Utd after Arsenal snatch draw
Bruce fumes as Leicester climb to third after thrashing Newcastle
Referees 'spooked' fumes Cheika after Welsh setback
Japan buzzing after Ireland ambush at Rugby World Cup
Hamilton beats luckless Ferrari in Russia
Leclerc dominates Russian qualifying for Ferrari
Phuket's Magnus Andersson overwhelms to win title
Irish steel out to crumple Japan's Ferraris at Rugby World Cup
Recoveries at stake as Real Madrid face Atletico in La Liga derby
Emotional renaissance breathes life back into Vettel
Canada inspired by Uruguay's shock win at Rugby World Cup
Liverpool face Arsenal, Chelsea host Man Utd in League Cup last 16
Phuket start line for 'Tour de Andaman' road cycling event
Andy Murray hails 'toughest win' after first ATP Tour victory since surgery

 

Phuket community
Horror crash spurs action

The NCPO 'tried' (LOL) to ban people riding in the back of pick-ups and the people complaine...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn should spend his official energy on sufficient public transportation. and bus riding for e...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

It is like it is. Accept it, look at yourself and not on others and if i is totaly unacceptable for ...(Read More)

Horror crash spurs action

Mr Nikorn not suggest 'the law is the law', but suggest to 'follow the illegal middle pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

...Making important words as 'sustainable' empty talks. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Pascale, you miss the point. It is not about the tourists who already here. ( pity them) Present to...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Forest fires up the Asean

Well, the deal behind the ASEAN curtains is clear. 'We don't complain and ignore that Sumatr...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

With so many other cases of encroachment that have been investigated and well publicized, yet nothin...(Read More)

Encroacher sentenced to 10 years, ordered to return B800mn Phuket national park land

Again a map would be useful. A picture paints a thousand words....(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

Mr Wiesel, my comment is not about the wrong doing of children. Kids are kids, and don't always ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL