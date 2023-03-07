Pro Property Partners
RUGBY: Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of Scotland’s Six Nations campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card against France, tournament chiefs announced on Monday (Mar 6).

Rugby
By AFP

Wednesday 8 March 2023, 09:30AM

Gilchrist receives his red card against France. Photo: AFP

Gilchrist receives his red card against France. Photo: AFP

The second row admitted prior to an independent judicial committee hearing, which he attended via video link, that he had committed an act of foul play when catching Anthony Jelonch with his shoulder early in the game at the Stade de France on Feb 26.

France won the match 32-21 to end Scotland’s Grand Slam dream.

The committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play involving contact with the head, resulting in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

However, Gilchrist’s early acknowledgement that the incident warranted a red card, his lack of intent and clearly expressed remorse meant the punishment was reduced to three weeks.

Gilchrist will be suspended for the last two matches of Scotland’s campaign, at home to Ireland on Sunday (Mar 12) and Italy the following week.

France drop Delbouis and Roumat

Meanwhile, France said it was dropping centre Julien Delbouis and back-rower Alexandre Roumat from the extended 42-man squad for Saturday’s Six Nations game against England.

Delbouis gives way to Montpellier’s uncapped Thomas Darmon, the rugby federation said.

France and England have both won two of their three matches heading into round four and still have a chance of winning the championship should unbeaten Ireland slip up.

The absence of Roumat, who had only been called into the squad last Sunday as a replacement for Dylan Cretin, opens the way again for La Rochelle’s Paul Boudehent.

Another La Rochelle player, Thomas Lavault also dropped out on Sunday, his place going to Bordeaux-Begles’ lock Thomas Jolmes.

Neither Delbouis nor Roumat was in line to make the 23-man matchday squad for Le Crunch at Twickenham on Saturday.

