BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller

Scotland edge England in Calcutta Cup thriller

Scotland launched their Six Nations campaign with a dramatic 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield on Saturday as they recorded consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over their arch-rivals for the first time since 1984.

Rugby
By AFP

Sunday 6 February 2022, 10:58AM

Scotland recorded consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over their arch-rivals England for the first time since 1984.

Scotland recorded consecutive Calcutta Cup victories over their arch-rivals England for the first time since 1984.

England were 17-10 ahead, with fly-half Marcus Smith having scored all of their points, when Scotland were awarded a penalty try 15 minutes from time after Luke Cowan-Dickie was ruled to have deliberately knocked on a Finn Russell cross-kick heading towards wing Darcy Graham.

While the act of foul play that earned Cowan-Dickie a yellow card seemed clear enough, referee Ben O’Keeffe also had to decide if a try would probably have been scored but for the hooker’s intervention. 

Russell then edged Scotland ahead after England, with prop Joe Marler throwing in rather than replacement hooker Jamie George, were penalised after the ball failed to travel the minimum five metres.

Scotland survived several scrums late on to see the game out and spark joyous scenes among a 67,000 capacity crowd savouring Six Nations rugby again after last season’s campaign was played behind closed doors.

"I was so nervous for that set of scrums at the end," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told the BBC.

"(Our self-belief) is excellent, as is our character. We were behind and came back. Some of our best rugby was in the last 15 minutes in tricky conditions."

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg added: “We wanted to come out here to put on a show… The big thing for is to believe in us as individuals and as a team. We aren’t getting carried away.”

England coach Eddie Jones refused to hold Cowan-Dickie responsible for the loss.

“We don’t apportion any blame to Luke ‒ the referee adjudged it was a yellow card and we have to get on with it,” he said.

Tom Curry, captaining England for the first time in the absence of the injured Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes, summed up the defeat by saying: "First half, we put ourselves in a good position but in the second half discipline cost us."

England, in the latest edition of rugby’s oldest international fixture, dominated territory and possession in the first half.

But they turned round 10-6 behind after Scotland replacement Ben White marked his Test debut with a converted try.

QSI International School Phuket

RISING STAR

Rising star Smith, in his first away international, cut Scotland’s lead to 10-9 early in the second half with a close-range penalty.

After a strong drive by England’s pack, Smith went in on the blindside for a 53rd-minute try that saw England lead at 14-10.

The 22-year-old missed the ensuing conversion but kicked England further ahead with a 63rd-minute penalty before Jones replaced him with the experienced George Ford.

It had seemed England, much changed by injuries from the team that beat world champions South Africa last time out, would make their forward power count before they lost their discipline late on.

After the pre-match rain and wind at Murrayfield had eased, England played the better rugby early on and threatened a try through Freddie Steward before he was bundled into touch by opposing full-back Hogg five metres short of the try-line.

England eventually went ahead with Smith’s 17th-minute penalty but it proved a short-lived lead as, moments later, Scotland went ahead from their first real attack.

Sam Johnson carried hard from a line-out before finding Hogg.

The full-back released Darcy Graham, who stepped inside Joe Marchant before finding White, on as a head injury replacement for scrum-half Ali Price, who finished an excellent move.

Russell kicked the conversion and Scotland led 7-3.

Smith cut Scotland’s lead to 7-6 before Russell edged the hosts four points in front with the last kick of the first half.

Smith reduced the gap with his third penalty and then, after good work by the England pack, stepped sharply off his right foot to evade the defence for a well-taken try.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Six players to watch in the Six Nations
Premier League moves on after frantic transfer dealine day
Blow to Thailand as IOC drops two big sports
Chaba Kaew’s hopes hang by a thread
Penguins torch Cows in the ACG heat
Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford
Singapore extends F1 contract until 2028
Nadal’s mightiest comeback secures ‘special’ 21st Slam
The Beijing Winter Olympics wins a gold medal for controversy
Barty time Down Under as Ash wins Open
A weekend hacker’s review of the new Aquella Golf & Country Club
Nadal targets shot at history, Medvedev faces Tsitsipas test at Open
Chaba Kaew face Australia test
Denmark’s Eriksen starts comeback training with Ajax
Australian Open to allow ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ shirts after backlash

 

Phuket community
Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout

The car's engine and front axle were found 50 metres away. Wow! Great speed happening at 01:30 a...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

Well, let's face it. The so called 'herd immunity' is a fairy tale. This due to constant...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

this is worth a b-rated movie maybe. this one went straight to Kali-ji...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

i heard it but was not sure its crackers or shots. should i have to call the police to tell them tha...(Read More)

Phuket marks 415 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Covid infections keep going up every day in Phuket. The bars and nightclubs need to go back to 9pm ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

'Wild fires' can be used as a land clearing tool for a illigal planned coming construction o...(Read More)

Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

So True PlasticJim, i agree with you. Money is more important than the health of Phuket residents!...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

Whoops make that 19 shots. ...(Read More)

‘Indian gangster’ slain at Phuket hotel

.38 caliber is no firecracker, so either people are walking around with silencers, or how many peopl...(Read More)

Tourists rescued from hillside wildfire at Nai Harn

someone must have trown a cigaret in the bushes... there could be no other reason for that area to c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 