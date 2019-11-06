Scorpio rising: Learning the vrschikasana or scorpion pose

Hello and welcome. Ok ok, I can sense that there are a few people look­ing at this month’s yoga photos and thinking, “Kim has gone mad!” I assure you I have not. I just wanted to have a bit of fun this month and share with you what I like to call a party trick yoga pose.

Health

By Kim White

Monday 11 November 2019, 10:00AM

The scorpion pose is great for strengthening the shoulders, abdominal muscles, arms and back and for stretch­ing the hips, neck and vertebral column.

Plus it’s No­vember, meaning it’s the astrological scorpio star sign month and a scorpio moon is coming, so what better yoga asana to share with you than the scor­pion pose or vrschikasana?

I have modified the pose and given you three different variations for the skill level you will be working on. What I love about this posture is its focus on stretching the neck and therefore work­ing on the vishuddha chakra – the throat chakra – an area of the energetic body that is quite blocked for many.

So here’s to learning a cool new party trick, find­ing your voice, speaking your truth and being as epic and as bold as a scorpion!

Let’s look at pose one first:

1. Start on your hands and knees and curl your toes in towards your shins.

2. Extend your chin forward as you bend your arms and press your elbows into the sides of your body.

3. Place the underside of your chin and the front of your neck on the mat.

4. It’s always best to have your tongue placed on the roof of your mouth throughout this exercise.

5. Hold this posture for 20 seconds.

If you are comfortable here and want to progress, then let’s look at pose two:

6. Once your chin is placed on the mat, take the weight of your body into your hands and your left foot, pressing all these three points into the mat firm­ly. Keep your elbows close to the sides of your body.

7. On inhalation, lift your right foot upwards and bend your knee slightly to create the curl of the scorpion tail. Hold for 20 seconds with a steady breath.

If you are comfortable here and would like to progress, then let’s look at pose three. Let me point out that pose three is a lot more difficult and should not be attempted if you are unable to hold pose two for 30 seconds or more.

8. Press your hands, chin and knees into the mat and take an inhalation.

9. On exhalation, lift both legs to­wards the ceiling; your chin, hands and shoulders will now take the weight of your body. Bend your knees to create the tail and breathe steady. Hold for 10-30 seconds and then release your feet to the floor and rest in child’s pose.

I know that this month’s asana is a little more challenging, but there are levels to work towards, and what is life without a little challenge every now and then to keep things interesting?

“Hate is a pointless emotion to have inside you, it is like eating a scorpion to punish it for stinging you.”

Happy stretching,

Metta, Kimbha oxo

One of the main motivations that drives Kim to teach yoga is her desire to keep true, real yoga alive; the propagation of yoga for yoga. She strives to achieve this through teaching and helping people fall in love with yoga everyday. She gives you her yoga mind and yoga heart to guide anyone wishing to traverse the beauti­ful journey that is yoga.

Teaching group classes, private classes, yoga intensives and retreats across the island. Monthly subscription is also available on her on­line yoga channel at KimWhiteYoga.com and you can also listen to her yoga pod­cast “Let’s Get Bent”.