Scores turn out for Phuket Job Fair

PHUKET: The concourse at the Baan & Beyond shopping mall on the bypass road was bustling with job seekers today (Aug 20) as the Phuket Employment Office held its Phuket Job Fair 2020.

COVID-19economics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 20 August 2020, 03:46PM

Job seekers flocked to the Phuket Job Fair today in search of work. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Job seekers flocked to the Phuket Job Fair in search of work today (Aug 20). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Any space would do in order to fill out a job application form today. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

More than 1,200 job vacancies were available at the event, explained Santi Nantasuwan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office (PPEO). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj said that recently more than 20,000 people in Phuket had registered as unemployed. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj speaks with a job seeker at the event today. Photo: PR Phuket

a total of 30 employers joined the Phuket Job Fair today (Aug 20). Photo: PR Phuket

Job seeking advice, counselling and even a free haircut service were also available at the job fair. Photo: PR Phuket

More than 1,200 job vacancies were available at the event, where people seeking work and potential employers could discuss job opportunities with each other in person, explained Santi Nantasuwan, Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office (PPEO).

The aim of the event was to accelerate the [economic] recovery, to stimulate the local economy and promote employment in the area, Mr Santi said.

The job vacancies promoted today were not only in Phuket, he added. Employers present today offered jobs in the neighbouring provinces of Phang Nga and Krabi, and as far away as Ranong, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Songkhla provinces.

Applicants today could even register their availability to work abroad, he said.

A total of 30 businesses took part in the job fair, offering a variety of positions, including public relations and marketing, sales and administration. Also presented were courses in skills development training, Mr Santi explained.

PPEO officers were on hand to provide career and job-seeking advice, as well as counselling, he noted. Also available was a free haircut service.

“The COVID-19 situation has had a serious economic impact. Businesses across Phuket have had to shut down and lay off workers. Most recently, more than 20,000 workers have registered that they lost their jobs due to such problems,” said Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, present to officiate the opening of the job fair.

Events such as the job fair were much welcomed, he added.

“To help people left unemployed by the COVID crisis, departments under the Ministry of Labour are working with business operators so they can offer any job vacancies directly to those seeking work,” V/Gov Supoj said.

Mr Santi pointed out that the relevant officials were present at the job fair to provide advice about labour law in terms of dismissal or forced resignation, and for obtaining government benefits.

Times are tough in the job market, Mr Santi admitted, and the annual influx of new graduates entering the world of work for the first time this month are adding to the problem of the current economic situation.

Mr Santi urged any persons seeking work to register with the PPEO.

“People can even register online through the Phuket Employment Office website. Their information will be entered in the Department of Employment national database, which has more than 50,000 positions available all across the country,” Mr Santi explained.

 

“This will help us to match any registrants with positions being offered by employers, and we can help applicants to call the employer for an interview,” he added.

