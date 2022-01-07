Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

PHUKET: The mass testing of staff working in the Bangla Rd area in Patong by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Jan 6) identified 159 people infected with COVID-19.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 7 January 2022, 10:26AM

In total, 948 people were tested, confirmed a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

“All of them are undergoing treatment. However, most of the patients are Green patients because of the proactive effect of vaccination in Phuket,” said the PR Phuket report.

The tests were available free to all people working in the area as part of the “Big Cleaning Day” conducted yesterday to disinfect the street after workers in the area were confirmed infected with the Omicron variant.

Present to carry out the mass tests yesterday were staff from the Kathu District Public Health Office, Patong Hospital and Patong Municipality as well as members from the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) and the Patong Development Foundation, founded by Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin.

PEBA President Weerawit Krueasombat yesterday called on people to not panic over COVID infections being identified in the popular nightlife area.

“We do not want the public to panic over the rising number of infections found because all of them were found through proactive screening,” Mr Weerawit said.

“We would like all parties to have confidence that we will move forward under strict disease control measures. And nowadays, there is a regular detection of infection with ATK testing, which if any venue finds more than two cases, the venue will be closed for three days for cleaning,” he said.

“This is considered to be a measure and to build confidence and build a good image for Patong,” he added.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub