Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

Scores test positive in Bangla ATK blitz

PHUKET: The mass testing of staff working in the Bangla Rd area in Patong by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Jan 6) identified 159 people infected with COVID-19.

patongCOVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 January 2022, 10:26AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

In total, 948 people were tested, confirmed a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

“All of them are undergoing treatment. However, most of the patients are Green patients because of the proactive effect of vaccination in Phuket,” said the PR Phuket report.

The tests were available free to all people working in the area as part of the “Big Cleaning Day” conducted yesterday to disinfect the street after workers in the area were confirmed infected with the Omicron variant.

Present to carry out the mass tests yesterday were staff from the Kathu District Public Health Office, Patong Hospital and Patong Municipality as well as members from the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA) and the Patong Development Foundation, founded by Patong businessman Preechavude ‘Prab’ Keesin.

PEBA President Weerawit Krueasombat yesterday called on people to not panic over COVID infections being identified in the popular nightlife area.

“We do not want the public to panic over the rising number of infections found because all of them were found through proactive screening,” Mr Weerawit said.

“We would like all parties to have confidence that we will move forward under strict disease control measures. And nowadays, there is a regular detection of infection with ATK testing, which if any venue finds more than two cases, the venue will be closed for three days for cleaning,” he said.

“This is considered to be a measure and to build confidence and build a good image for Patong,” he added.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Malc-thai | 07 January 2022 - 15:14:14 

This number is small compared to reality.. most bars test their staff before the government test. If they find any staff they tell them to go home and isolate so that bar doesn't get closed down. I know personally 9 people that have done this since NYE. now time to check everybody entering bangla road including tourists.. they will be surprised with the results if around 20% staff tested posit...

maverick | 07 January 2022 - 14:44:26 

Colds attack community compromised people and flu kills them - we have lived with that for a 100 years - what’s different, it’s nature’s way. My mum took 5 years to die of Alzheimer’s I would have been happy if something like this had taken her sooner instead of living the way she did.

Capricornball | 07 January 2022 - 13:42:24 

Why are Covid reassurances coming out of the PR Dept and Bangla Vice peddlers? I'm not a Covid paranoid, but the numbers are alarming, and not at all a surprise considering all the Covid conventions there have been in the name of commerce. New Years at Covid Del Mar in Kamala was ridiculous, and Bangle Sex Street is just an ongoing spreader event. What a s#!^ show.

christysweet | 07 January 2022 - 12:58:39 

Data is now indicating Omicron attacks immunity  compromised people  just as much as other variants  only it spreads faster. It's not just a cold

maverick | 07 January 2022 - 11:55:16 

So what - it’s a cold ! Bring out the coffee cups - or kill off the business’s that are left - why don’t they look at data from rest of world it’s blowing itself out

CaptainJack69 | 07 January 2022 - 11:36:36 

That's 17% of everyone working on Bangla Road testing positive. Impressive. This terrifying killer disease that's all-but shut down international arrivals and kept 75% of local businesses closed for nearly 2 years. 17% were infected and didn't even know it. Terrifying disease. Wait. What?

lelecuneo | 07 January 2022 - 11:17:13 

only 158? on a previous article that was the total daily number...lol

jamstock | 07 January 2022 - 10:51:17 

Are they sick? No! Why are we testing healthy people? This madness has got to end

 

