PHUKET: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has resumed three-times-weekly services between Phuket and Singapore. The route, which had been suspended since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is operated with Scoot’s Airbus A320-family aircraft.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 October 2021, 04:13PM

Scoot hsa resumed its three times weekly flights between Singapore and Phuket. Photo: Scoot

Before COVID-19, Phuket was the second-most popular international tourist destination in Thailand, hosting approximately 10 million foreign tourists each year. Low-cost carriers carried over 40% of international passengers to and from the island, noted Scoot in its release announcing the resumed flights, which began last Friday (Oct 8).

“Scoot’s flight resumption between Phuket and Singapore will draw even more visitors to the Sandbox as Thai authorities gear up towards gradually reopening more provinces,” the announcement read.

Calvin Chan, Scoot’s Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Thailand is one of Scoot’s key growth markets, and we are encouraged by the positive steps being taken to gradually reopen borders safely. Phuket has always been one of the top holiday destinations for travellers around the world, and we are excited to resume services to the island.

“Throughout the pandemic, Scoot has remained nimble in adjusting our network according to evolving developments, as well as implementing measures to safeguard the health of our customers and crew. As travel starts to resume, we will continue to deliver the highest standards to our customers, ensuring peace of mind when flying with Scoot.”

Since the start of COVID-19, Scoot, last September voted the World’s Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airline in the 2021 World Airline Awards by SkyTrax, has enhanced procedures and implemented measures across the customer journey, ranging from increased cleaning and distancing, deploying contactless check-in and inflight ordering, and trialling of digital pre-departure test verification tools amongst other initiatives, the announcement continued.

Scoot has been growing its capacity and resuming selected services in a calibrated manner. To date, Scoot has resumed services to 25 out of 68 destinations. Currently, Scoot is operating 11-times-weekly services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Singapore. 

Flight Schedule for Phuket-Singapore* services (Effective 8 October 2021)

Sector

Flight No.

Departure

Arrival

Frequency

Phuket – Singapore

TR653

2040

2335

Tue, Fri, Sat

Singapore – Phuket

TR652

1910

2000

Tue, Fri, Sat

* All times listed in local. Schedules are subject to changes and regulatory approval.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

