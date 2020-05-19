BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

WORLD: A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to a halt.

ChineseCoronavirusCOVID-19drugshealth
By AFP

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 05:45PM

The new drug is being tested by scientists at China’s Peking University. Photo: AFP

The new drug is being tested by scientists at China’s Peking University. Photo: AFP

The outbreak first emerged in China late last year before spreading across the world, prompting an international race to find treatments and vaccines.

A drug being tested by scientists at China’s prestigious Peking University could not only shorten the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the virus, researchers say.

Sunney Xie, director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told AFP that the drug has been successful at the animal testing stage.

“When we injected neutralising antibodies into infected mice, after five days the viral load was reduced by a factor of 2,500,” said Xie.

“That means this potential drug has (a) therapeutic effect.”

The drug uses neutralising antibodies – produced by the human immune system to prevent the virus infecting cells – which Xie’s team isolated from the blood of 60 recovered patients.

A study on the team’s research, published Sunday (May 17) in the scientific journal Cell, suggests that using the antibodies provides a potential “cure” for the disease and shortens recovery time.

Xie said his team had been working “day and night” searching for the antibody.

“Our expertise is single-cell genomics rather than immunology or virology. When we realised that the single-cell genomic approach can effectively find the neutralising antibody we were thrilled.”

He added that the drug should be ready for use later this year and in time for any potential winter outbreak of the virus, which has infected 4.8 million people around the world and killed more than 315,000.

“Planning for the clinical trial is underway,” said Xie, adding it will be carried out in Australia and other countries since cases have dwindled in China, offering fewer human guinea pigs for testing.

“The hope is these neutralised antibodies can become a specialised drug that would stop the pandemic,” he said.

China already has five potential coronavirus vaccines at the human trial stage, a health official said last week.

CMI - Thailand

But the World Health Organization has warned that developing a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months.

Scientists have also pointed to the potential benefits of plasma – a blood fluid – from recovered individuals who have developed antibodies to the virus enabling the body’s defences to attack it.

More than 700 patients have received plasma therapy in China, a process which authorities said showed “very good therapeutic effects”.

“However, it (plasma) is limited in supply,” Xie said, noting that the 14 neutralising antibodies used in their drug could be put into mass production quickly.

Prevention and cure

Using antibodies in drug treatments is not a new approach, and it has been successful in treating several other viruses such as HIV, Ebola and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

Xie said his researchers had “an early start” since the outbreak started in China before spreading to other countries.

Ebola drug Remdesivir was considered a hopeful early treatment for COVID-19 – clinical trials in the US showed it shortened the recovery time in some patients by a third – but the difference in mortality rate was not significant.

The new drug could even offer short-term protection against the virus.

The study showed that if the neutralising antibody was injected before the mice were infected with the virus, the mice stayed free of infection and no virus was detected.

This may offer temporary protection for medical workers for a few weeks, which Xie said they are hoping to “extend to a few months”.

More than 100 vaccines for COVID-19 are in the works globally, but as the process of vaccine development is more demanding, Xie is hoping that the new drug could be a faster and more efficient way to stop the global march of the coronavirus.

“We would be able to stop the pandemic with an effective drug, even without a vaccine,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225
National COVID update: two new cases, no new deaths
Bangla entertainment workers protest over unpaid SSO payments
Gamblers arrested, charged for breach of Emergency Decree
Phuket officials revise COVID tally, total moves to 225
Heavy weather warning for Phuket
Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready
Skeletal remains found on Phuket beach
Rocky start as distance education gets going
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rushing to the malls as Thailand reopens! Wet season begins! Flight ban extended? || May 18
Major electricity outages to hit Pa Khlok, Wichit
Lockdown lifted, Bang Tao residents still urged to stay at home
More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

Lala, I certainly do NOT get my news from the "mainstream media". The only sources of info...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

12.-15. 03.2020 !! Is gone ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead

Boah Capt.B, take a look at the date of the race !...(Read More)

Rocky start as distance education gets going

A few years ago the education ministry made a big deal out of promising to provide every pupil in th...(Read More)

Xi defends China’s virus response, offers vaccine when ready

and confirmed from a chairman and speaker of the who during an interview about 3 weeks ago with bbc ...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Where can you download this app? it is not on google play store...(Read More)

Masses venture out as Phuket shopping malls re-open

Now is the time to stay inside. It was safe before during lockdown but now it will spread, the masks...(Read More)

Virus calls for rethink of air conditioning

Or, be considerate to your neighbors so everyone can have windows open. I prefer it as it makes for...(Read More)

More confusion as Phuket officials officials report zero new cases, Bangkok reports one

Been trying to go back home to Phuket for about 2 months. Is it open now? Where do we find the offi...(Read More)

Big turnout as malls reopen

COVID 19 virus is defeated by a collectivity 'that takes up the challenge and decides to live wi...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 