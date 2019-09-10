THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy - report

Schumacher in Paris for cell therapy - report

SPORT: The stricken seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is in Paris' Georges-Pompidou hospital for cell therapy surgery, according to French daily Le Parisien.


By AFP

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 10:12AM

Only a little information has been made public since former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher was injured in a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013. Photo: AFP

Only a little information has been made public since former Formula One champion Michael Schumacher was injured in a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013. Photo: AFP

The Paris hospitals department, contacted by AFP, refused to confirm or deny the news citing medical privacy laws.

But according to Le Parisien, the 50-year-old German is in the cardiovascular department overseen by surgeon Philippe Menasche, described as a 'pioneer in cell surgery against heart failure'.

Schumacher will receive stem cells to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout his system, Le Parisien suggests.

"The treatment will begin on Tuesday morning (September 10) and (he will) leave the establishment on Wednesday (September 11)," said Le Parisien, which claims the former Ferrari star has already been treated there twice this spring.

The athlete was struck down by a skiing accident that snapped his helmet in December 2013 and little information on his condition has been made public since then.

He was placed in a medically-induced coma for six months after the fall and was moved from Grenoble hospital to Lausanne before being returned home in September 2014 where he receives private treatment.

It has been suggested by old friends he is unable to walk or properly communicate.

Schumacher won his first world title 25 years ago and had won his first Grand Prix back in 1992. His glory years were spent at Benetton and Ferrari, for whom he won the last of his 91 Grand Prix victories in China in 2006.

He came out of retirement in 2010 for a three-year stint with Mercedes.

Fans revere the determined German and his name was chanted at the Monza circuit last weekend for Ferrari's most successful Formula One driver Schumacher, with his son Mick, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, present.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Score goals, Nishino tells Thais
Belgium, Netherlands hit four as Germany edge closer to Euros
Patong Penguins sweep Misfits for Phuket Ashes
Phuket Ice Hockey tournament sees players from all over
Leclerc delivers Ferrari victory at Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc on pole in farcical Italian qualifying
Thais kick off Qatar 2022 bid with draw
Record-chasing Serena powers into 10th US Open final
Ruiz Jr to 'make more history' against Joshua in contentious Saudi rematch
Nailed it: Tongan roofer's dream debut against All Blacks
Andreescu becomes first teen in US Open semis since 2009
Laguna Phuket Triathlon doubles down on good causes, two charity partners unveiled
Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe
Ruthless Serena grabs 100th US Open win as record title nears
Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer

 

Phuket community
Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

They wait a few weeks, until things blow over, then claim how "successful" they are.... ha...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

Khun Pas, develope some intellect, at least add to the discussion, not just criticize, at least Khun...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

And seems to me that Khun Kurt not understand that granting "World Heritage Status"is not ...(Read More)

Phuket officials apply for B38mn to finally finish new Provincial Hall

Hahaha, a lot of money shuffling talks going on now after this debacle construction. How about have ...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

And of course, this how it should be. The government subsidizes public hospitals to take care of it...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Government hospitals are subsidized.Why should they give the same prices for foreigners?...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

" I am always speechless reading thai officials..." Doesn't look like "speechless...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Now, at Sept 29, not only dual pricing, but quattro pricing!!! Four discriminatory groups sett. Sha...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Something about water pipes lead down. What about that floating blue 'pump station', now at ...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

I am always speechless reading thai officials speaking about prevention. What does the disaster pre...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie

 