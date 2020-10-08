Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Schumacher ‘had it tougher than Hamilton’, says ex-F1 supremo Ecclestone

Schumacher ‘had it tougher than Hamilton’, says ex-F1 supremo Ecclestone

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton can equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 grand prix victories this weekend - but former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has told AFP he believes the German had it tougher in his day.

Formula-One
By AFP

Thursday 8 October 2020, 08:45AM

Bernie Ecclestone. Photo: AFP.

Bernie Ecclestone. Photo: AFP.

A win in the Eifel Grand Prix at Germany’s Nurburgring on Sunday would also take six-time world champion Hamilton a step closer to equalling the record of seven world titles held by Schumacher.

Hamilton replaced Schumacher at Mercedes for the 2013 season. In December that year the German suffered a severe brain injury while skiing and has been out of the public eye ever since.

Ecclestone, who oversaw the transformation of F1 into a global multi-billion-dollar commercial giant, said Schumacher, who made his F1 debut in 1991, raced in a different era.

“Schuey was driving on his own more or less when he was racing in his car,” Ecclestone said by phone from his home in Switzerland.

“Hamilton has got God knows who helping him, telling him what his tyre pressure is, speeds through corners.

“In the old days Alain Prost, who I have great admiration for, when the flag went to start the race he was on his own and it ain’t like that any more.”

Ecclestone, who turns 90 later this month, said he was not trying to undermine Hamilton’s achievements during a spell of extraordinary dominance for the British driver.

“You cannot say anything bad about Lewis, you cannot say he is not good, that is not the point,” he said.

“How good he is compared to somebody else, well he is super, super talented and would be amongst the top five drivers for the last 30 years.

“Was he better than Michael? Would Michael have been better in that car (Mercedes)? You can’t say.”

Different mould

Ecclestone says Hamilton, 35, comes from a different mould to drivers of earlier generations, who were easily identified as racing car drivers.

“In general I would say he is limitless in what he gets up to,” he said.

“The way he dresses, if you did not know Lewis was a race driver you would never say he was a racer whereas with Nelson (Piquet) and Schuey, if you saw them you would say they were race drivers, they dressed for the role.”

Hamilton has been a vocal campaigner against racial injustice and has set up a commission to tackle the lack of diversity in motorsport.

Referring to the reigning F1 champion’s predecessors, Ecclestone said: “Their life was what they did, which was racing and for Lewis racing is not just racing, which is probably an easier way of trying to explain it. A different way of living.”

The only driver Ecclestone can compare Hamilton to is the late Ayrton Senna.

“Senna would most resemble Lewis from the older generation due to his religious beliefs, I suppose, as he was firm about them,” he said.

“The other guys I don’t think there was anything they would lay down and die for.”

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket-based Loma extends UFC win record
Honda’s shock exit leave F1 the biggest loser
ONE Championship vows strict bio-safety for Singapore
Man Utd sign Cavani in late transfer dash, Partey time for Arsenal
Magnificent seven for Villa, United hit for six
Honda to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season
Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage
WSL follows Premier League as magnet for global stars
Only Hamilton can stop Hamilton
Klopp wowed by Liverpool’s early season form
Five star Foxes stun City but VAR controversy dominates
Bottas cuts deficit after Hamilton penalty
Hamilton aims for F1 record with Russian GP pole
Badminton world tour postponed to 2021
Postponed Suzuki Cup to be staged in April and May

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport gets COVID-19 mobile test labs

One wonders what the gong rate for being 'Covid-free' will be set at. After all it seems VIP...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

the 14 days is discouraging. Probably the main issue for people travelling are 2 things: health and ...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

this type of road surface has already been put into practice in Australia and I believe the UK. I wo...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

@Kurt. You are absolutely right PN should open up the possibility and correct typing errors again. ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Tbird,as you mention Nazi Germany.I see many of those hillbilly DT supporter wearing Nazi symbols. E...(Read More)

Plastic fantastic for new roads

Well all the studies in the world show that micro plastic, is the most harmful to micro animals and ...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Tbird...the most evil regime on this planet is the U.S......the U.S. is not saving anybody from anyt...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

When are they going realize it was China who brought in Covid 19. The wealthy Chinese are not going ...(Read More)

‘Reopen now or face collapse’

Guess the THB has a established position in the international validating money belt. ( exchange rat...(Read More)

Phuket tourists to arrive ‘after Veg Fest’, confirms Governor

@ Nasa12. We all know your 'ho' was a typing error. We all understand there was no reason fo...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand

 