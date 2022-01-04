Schools set to move back online amid virus threat

BANGKOK: Schools under the Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) may move to online learning for a week when classes resume today (Jan 4) after the New Year holidays, the commission announced yesterday, citing soaring rates of Omicron infections.

Tuesday 4 January 2022, 09:05AM

State-run schools may move to online learning for a week when classes resume today (Jan 4). Photo: Bangkok Post file

Amporn Pinasa, Obec director-general, said the decision whether schools will move to online learning for a week after the New Year holidays rests with educational service area office directors, school directors and provincial control disease committees, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Amporn said he had sent out letters to give them advice about compliance with COVID-19 measures to help bring infection numbers down during this period.

He said Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong was highly concerned over the recent spread of COVID-19 and its potential to further disrupt studies after the New Year holidays, and had urged schools under Obec to comply with all necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“However, Obec will allow each education area and province to make their own decisions after the New Year holidays after we obtained a report that many schools in Bangkok have decided to run online courses due to students and their parents having only just returned from provinces,” he said.

In Ubon Ratchathani, the provincial disease control committee has decided to implement online learning until Jan 17 while cinemas have been closed until the same day as COVID-19 cases especially of the Omicron variant are surging.

In Khon Kaen, Somsak Jungtrakul, provincial governor, said the province had recorded 232 new cases as of Jan 1.

As a result, he said the provincial disease control committee has closed all schools and nurseries until Jan 14, while boarding schools can run on-site learning under specific conditions.