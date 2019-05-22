Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Schools fit for purpose?

Well, that all depends upon our definition of education. Acquisition of knowledge is not what it used to be – knowing a lot is no longer necessarily considered the mark of an educated person.

Education
By BISP

Monday 27 May 2019, 11:00AM

The school offers a broad curriculum of opportunity where it matters. Photo: BISP

The school offers a broad curriculum of opportunity where it matters. Photo: BISP

BISP Students delivering an enthralling aerial performance. Photo: BISP

BISP Students delivering an enthralling aerial performance. Photo: BISP

After all, knowledge has been democratised; we live in the age of Google, YouTube and experts aplenty who, at the push of a button, are able to answer our most arcane questions and provide us with all the information we could ever hope to require for almost everything in our lives. So it would be a logical question to ask what, in our schools, has replaced this once-upon-a-time preoccupation with the storage and retrieval of facts – much of which are considered dull and lacking in immediate utility – from the dark re­cesses of the human brain?

Since the mid-1980s we have gained greater understanding of the functions and structures of the human brain through advances in brain imaging, and the one thing that should have been abundantly clear is that the brain is continually shaped by experience. Not only this, but the most critical periods of brain development are in the first five to seven years of life and then during early adolescence. During both stages, rapid synaptic development and crucial ‘prun­ing’ of neural connections takes place, and as such these have a profound effect upon later life itself, shaping the values, habits and attitudes that create charac­ter.

In school terms, this places the Ear­ly Years and the Middle School as the most critical periods of development, and arguably where our pedagogical energies should be placed. Yet how far education seems to be from that reality.

In a world where much is made of the fact that jobs are no longer for life, and where greater emphasis seems to be upon creativity, communication, flex­ibility and the crucial ability to transfer skills as context demands, schools are still wrapped up tight in the inflexible requirements of university entrance. It is not surprising that parents are anx­ious – 13 years of formal education is re­duced to three or four weeks of intense pressure and memorisation, where a handful of marks can determine destiny and where failure may be tattooed in­delibly upon the collective consciousness of entire families.

Little wonder, then, that it is the relentless emphasis upon examination results that bedevil the real educational needs for the 21st century. Regrettably, this will not change for some time to come, but in good schools examination success is a consequence of a good educa­tion, and not the purpose.

Schools that deliver a holistic edu­cation and provide the right type of educational support where it is needed, and a broad curriculum of opportunity where it matters most, but particularly in the Middle Years, will lay a strong foundation for success later in life. They will also be happy schools – a condition that should never be underes­timated as far as learning is concerned. Of course, examination success still matters, but it is an education for living that will matter more...

…and more.

– Neil Richards

Neil Richards is the Headmaster at British International School, Phuket. For more information, visit them at www.bisphuket.ac.th

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai trips at BISP Primary
Education centre stage at BISP
QSI Phuket to hold 11th Trash Fashion Show
Welcome to the ’60s: Hairspray the Musical at BISP
Without Geography, you’re nowhere...
The ‘Nev Mars’ effect: Great teachers instill a love of learning
UWC Thailand International School launches sailing programme
BISP students are good sports: Everyone’s a winner on Sports Day
Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle
Do universities seek well-rounded students?
Experience of a lifetime at BISP: Students step out of their comfort zones on school trips
Habits, the way forward: Setting children up for success in 2019 and beyond
The Fabric of Friendship: BISP Students join hands with IWA for ‘Home of Hope’ project
A Year of Being Well: The priority of wellbeing in the education system
Creative and Practical Solutions - A modern need for Design Technology in International Schools

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

When Phuket RTP starts check at Phuket International Airport to check any taxi and minivan driver or...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Calling adult women "girls" demeans them and that is exactly why it is perpetuated,&...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Dek, thanks for your sharp reaction, in which you confirm that there is no equal treatment in Thail...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Amazing things happen in Amazing Thailand. We all know that by experience. Is it not amazing tha...(Read More)

Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

Whatever happened, I doubt the cop could charge him as it happen did not happen on the road... could...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

I'm objecting to a headline, not slang chat at a strip-club. Chauvinists will always defend thei...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish teen’s death inconclusive

"Semantics," Christy, have you ever notice you are the only one complaining, and there are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Diving in

It was the activities of all these diving companies that destroyed the corals in the first place....(Read More)

Expat health insurance: an alternative in the offing

ok I'm interested ...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

"Immigration told me that my multiple re-entry visa was wrong...."What an amazing story.Tr...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 