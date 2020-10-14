School’s Out - Back to the Beach | Blue Tree Phuket

Start From: Saturday 10 October 2020, 08:30AM to Sunday 25 October 2020, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

School Holidays Never Looked So Good! Blue Tree Phuket is now offering a special package deal to get the kids Back To The Beach! While our entertainment includes the original, fun, outdoor activities, we are now providing cliff diving lessons free of charge and special promotions on aquatic classes. Back to The Beach Package offering entrance of 159 Baht per person *159 Baht food & beverage credit -Free Cliff Diving lessons (6 - 18 yrs) -Swimming classes: 150 Baht / 30-minute lesson *individual or groups of 6 pax ⭐️Schools Out promotion valid from 10th -25th October only