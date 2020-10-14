School’s Out - Back to the Beach | Blue Tree Phuket

Oak Maedow Phuket
Start From: Saturday 10 October 2020, 08:30AM to Sunday 25 October 2020, 06:00PM

School Holidays Never Looked So Good! Blue Tree Phuket is now offering a special package deal to get the kids Back To The Beach! While our entertainment includes the original, fun, outdoor activities, we are now providing cliff diving lessons free of charge and special promotions on aquatic classes. Back to The Beach Package offering entrance of 159 Baht per person *159 Baht food & beverage credit -Free Cliff Diving lessons (6 - 18 yrs) -Swimming classes: 150 Baht / 30-minute lesson *individual or groups of 6 pax ⭐️Schools Out promotion valid from 10th -25th October only

Phuket community
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

@Tbird FYI , this is the PN forum and not an US -election campaign rally. ...(Read More)

Cabinet to visit Phuket

k...like I said, with your wealth of knowledge as part of the administration you should be taking re...(Read More)

Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide

no wonder... the retaining wall was from brick maybe 24cm thick as it can be seen on the photograph,...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

@ 'electrical fires' n just a few days in closed businesses. Velllllllllllly Interestink....(Read More)

How high can Hamilton set the bar?

Does it mean anything when there is no other team that can compete with Mercedes? ...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

Certainly don't know about this particular fire, but, authorities should prepare for many more i...(Read More)

How high can Hamilton set the bar?

same was said of Schumacher 20 years ago. Whenever they is an outstanding driver the same old refrai...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

Sbird, just to clarify it for you. Donald will lose the election and Donald has a screw loose. Get i...(Read More)

Heavy rains bring healthy boost to reservoirs

Now we have Water !Where are the Tourists? Since everybody who think they knew tell us they (Tourist...(Read More)

Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

OMG editor! Why are you letting Tbird ramble on about his/her moronic conspiracy theories and factl...(Read More)

 

