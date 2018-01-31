The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

School director in sex scandal reports, hears charges

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A disgraced school director accused of having sex with a student at his school reported to hear police charges of depriving a girl under 15 years of parental care for sexual molestation and defaming a woman who exposed the scandal.

crime, police, sex,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 31 January 2018, 01:02PM

Nathaphop Boonthongtho, director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in Nakhon Ratchasimaâ€™s Bua Yai distruct (right, in white shirt), reports to police today (Jan 31) after he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student at his school. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert
Nathaphop Boonthongtho, director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in Nakhon Ratchasimaâ€™s Bua Yai distruct (right, in white shirt), reports to police today (Jan 31) after he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old student at his school. Photo: Prasit Tangprasert

Nathaphop Boonthongtho, director of Patong Thanoen Samakkhi School in Bua Yai was accompanied by his lawyer when he arrived at Bua Yai Police Station around 10:15am today (Jan 31).

The embattled headmaster smiled as he reported to the police investigators, answering the second summons to acknowledge the charges. He was being held for interrogation.

Nathaphop, 51, is also being investigated by an education panel for gross disciplinary violation after he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old Mathayom 2 (Grade 8) girl student at his school.

The sex scandal was exposed when angry local residents and members of the school committee released copies of Line chat messages on the girl’s mobile phone.

In the messages, Nathaphop addressed the girl as “darling’’ and “dear wife’’. Local residents also saw him out with the girl on several occasions.

Police initially pressed charges of taking a minor away from her parents for obscene purposes, and defamation. They had yet to press a charge of sexual abuse, because they first had to compile the evidence and question the girl.

The school director will also face another summons. Another student at the same school has accused him of sexually harassing her.

The girl, 13, was taken by her mother last Saturday (Jan 27) to file a complaint against Nathapop.

Her mother told police that Nathaphop offered her daughter a ride before the New Year holidays.

While she was in the car, he allegedly began touching her hands, arms and legs and tried to persuade her to have sex with him, but the girl refused.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution

Anyone remember a few years back the ringing of the bell to announce that Phuket was "drug-free"? Same as the announcement that Patong no...(Read More)

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution

A good start would be to check more on places known locally as where people buy their stuff. That could be places selling alcohol at night time, where...(Read More)

â€˜Upcycling the Oceansâ€™ Phuket mass cleanup nets 800kg in beach, coastal waste

Empty bins daily..but to where? That is not sustainable. We have got to stop throwing it all away and force businesses to stop selling wasteful packag...(Read More)

Cop sacked, accused of framing, extorting Canadian

Wow! A policeman was actually fired and not transferred for breaking the law. Now, that's progress....(Read More)

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution

The "War on Drugs" by the U.S. over the last 30+ years has been a colossal failure that cost billions of dollars, jailed millions of, otherw...(Read More)

â€˜Upcycling the Oceansâ€™ Phuket mass cleanup nets 800kg in beach, coastal waste

'Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong said, â€œIt is an honour for Phuket people to have the chance to join the â€˜Upcycling the Oceans, Thailandâ€...(Read More)

â€˜We warned themâ€™: Phuket dive company slams coral-damaging tourists

Don't give 'individuals' the length to ruin your business. As a Padi Master scuba diver I always follow the rules of the Dive Master who ...(Read More)

â€˜We warned themâ€™: Phuket dive company slams coral-damaging tourists

The boat owner should secure himself with renting out/chartering out his boat with a good contract, stating what is not allowed. inclusive penalties a...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Thank you for the comments to which I agree. I will try in future to follow your sound advice, even though it will be very hard. ...(Read More)

When the road hazard in Phuket is a building

This whole 12 years old matter ( or even longer) is a good example of the never mind/not care and passive attitude. Not even the slightest safety thi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright Â© 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.