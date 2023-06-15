333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

BANGKOK: A 15-year-old girl, who was released on May 18 after being detained for 51 days on a charge of royal defamation, has not faced expulsion from school, Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said yesterday (June 14).


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 June 2023, 07:07AM

Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, 15, posts a message on her Facebook, saying she had been expelled from school. Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong denied the claim. Photo: Thanalop Phalanchai / Facebook

Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai, 15, posts a message on her Facebook, saying she had been expelled from school. Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong denied the claim. Photo: Thanalop Phalanchai / Facebook

Ms Trinuch said the school director informed her that no instruction had been issued to expel Thanalop “Yok” Phalanchai. The minister’s response came after Yok posted a message on Facebook, claiming she had been expelled and was now “an outsider”, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to Yok, she had been questioned by two deputy school directors and teachers. She insisted on calling her parents and recording the conversation, but the teachers refused. She claimed they blocked all the exits to the room, so she had to crawl under a table to escape.

The teenager also claimed that a deputy school director told her the school would return her tuition fees.

In a previous Facebook post, Yok wrote that she had dyed her hair, embraced a “modern” haircut and worn casual clothes to school for weeks, in what she tried to portray as a fight for her freedom and rights.

She also urged the Education Ministry to improve the school curriculum to meet international standards.

Yok’s Facebook posts caught the attention of netizens, some of whom criticised her and encouraged her to respect school rules.

Ms Trinuch said the school had assured her that Yok is welcome to attend classes as usual.

She also commented on the student’s decision to ignore the rules on mandatory school uniform.

“Yok wears casual outfits to school and claims that is her right and her freedom, but we need to respect the system and regulations of each school, as well as the way society is organised on a bigger level,” said the minister. “This is the basic norm everyone including students should be aware of.”

Yok was arrested on Mar 28, the same day a 24-year-old man was caught spray-painting a “No 112” message on the wall of the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok.

Police had a warrant to arrest Yok, accusing her of insulting the monarchy during a rally in October 2022 in front of City Hall. She was 14 at the time.

On May 18, she was released from the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Center for Girls in Nakhon Pathom, where she had been held since Mar 29.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TST forms panel to push Andaman Special Economic Zone
Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner
Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok
Phuket kicks off massive island-wide durian planting
Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident
Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps
Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range
NATO chief hopes Ukraine offensive will force Russia to negotiate
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boat Ave. shooting suspect charged, ‘Wild Wolf’ walks from Pattaya to Phuket for charity || June 13
Boat Avenue shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Baby turtles hatch on Koh Tachai
TCEB aids Phuket expo
Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon
Pita inches closer to PM post

 

Phuket community
Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

The health effects of Norovirus on Phuket population has more to do with lack of PPHO Government con...(Read More)

Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

What is that with officials who as a 'automaton' are drumming--> "Colder rainy seaso...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

I also love the "Working Group" they want the do-nothing BKK-appointed Governor to organiz...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

The audacity of these vermin to come whining for protection after they've had a criminal strangl...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Why yellow/red metered taxis not have stands in front HomePro Village, Big-C's, Makro's, Tes...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Scheduled bus services is the answer decent public transport puts a stop to this - SMART Bus is bril...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

The deeply corrupted Phuket tourist transport sector, including PLTO and Phuket airport way of handl...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

Bring car in morning to dealer for service. ( can pick up in afternoon), try flag down one of taxis ...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

What nonsense is sold here? A metered taxi from Patong to airport for B450 only? That not exists! On...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

A loooong article. The solution is simple. The metered taxis ( who mostly not use the meter, but cov...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
SALA
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
BahtSold

 