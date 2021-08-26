The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

School closures ‘affecting development’

School closures ‘affecting development’

BANGKOK: Many first-graders are missing out on their first-ever day at school as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with concerns that delays to their schooling could harm their development and mental health.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 26 August 2021, 10:45AM

A classroom is sprayed with disinfectant at a Bangkok school closed for COVID-19 control. Photo: Bangkok Post file

A classroom is sprayed with disinfectant at a Bangkok school closed for COVID-19 control. Photo: Bangkok Post file

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said many children who are supposed to be entering first grade have missed out on months of in-person instruction due to school closures across Thailand that were prompted by the nation’s third and worst COVID-19 wave. As a result of the loss of development opportunity, seven in 10 young Thai children surveyed by Unicef showed signs of poorer mental health, it said.

“The first day of school is a landmark moment in a child’s life. Most of us can remember countless minor details - what clothes we wore, our teacher’s name, who we sat next to. But for millions of children, that important day has been indefinitely postponed,” said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

“As classes resume in many parts of the world, millions of first graders have been waiting to see the inside of a classroom for over a year. Millions more may not see one at all this school term. For the most vulnerable, their risk of never stepping into a classroom in their lifetime is skyrocketing.”

QSI International School Phuket

The first grade sets up the building blocks for future learning, she said, adding it is also a period when children learn to be independent, adapt to new routines, and develop relationships with others. In-person learning also enables teachers to identify developmental delays, mental health issues, and abuse that could harm a child’s well-being.

The associated consequences of school closures - loss of learning opportunity, mental distress, missed vaccinations, and heightened risk of dropping out, - will be felt by many children, especially the youngest learners in critical development stages, Unicef’s survey said. Last year, schools globally were closed for an average of 79 days. However, for some 168 million students, after the pandemic began, schools were shut for almost the entire year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline
Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day
Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops kill drug suspect while allegedly trying to extort B2 million |:| August 25
PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations
Phuket property company accountant facing charges for embezzling B33mn
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots
Chalong Underpass closed during day for two weeks for maintenance
Custody death clip sparks storm
Urgent call for blood donors
Rescued turtle’s stomach clogged with plastic waste
Phuket marks record 156 new COVID cases, one more death
Prayut reverses stance on test kit criteria

 

Phuket community
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots

The USA with its superior efficacy vaccines is embarking upon a 3rd booster dose. I'm worried wh...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

"trees being removed"?...(Read More)

PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations

Can everyone please ignore 'Foot' and his fake assumptions! It's been proved that combin...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

ED - I don't mean to be pedantic, but "specifically closely" is more what we come to e...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

In my living area in Phuket you have some high ranked police in Phuket some building a house’s to ...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Well well it’s took RTP 9 min and 46 seconds too kill this young man. PM this it’s on your guard...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Seems Jo Ferrari run many years a good business, with use of RTP uniform camouflage, with permission...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

If Phuket has 90 cases per week the sandbox will be cancelled I seem to remember coming from Prayuth...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Expect the superiors of Jo Ferrari to be very happy/relieved when he has left for Dubai or so , usin...(Read More)

Custody death clip sparks storm

Perhaps Jo Ferrari is a friend of the 'flour RTP captain - minister' who sat 4 years in a Au...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 