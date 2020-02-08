Scholars of Sustenance Foundation ready to feed the needy

PHUKET: Scholars of Sustenance Foundation (SOS) launched its food charity program in Phuket yesterday (Feb 6), with the goal of providing food donations to the needy. SOS has been working to repurpose surplus food which amounts to roughly five tons per month, largely the hospitality industry in Phuket alone. This surplus food would ordinarily be discarded as rubbish.

charityhealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 February 2020, 11:31AM

SOS preparing delicious meals for the needy.

According to (SOS), the launch worked together with partners such as Phuket Shelter for Children and Families Office with Sawaeng ’Jack’ Kaola, Phuket Branch Manager of SOS, Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong, individual food donors, and other local officials.

Sawaeng said, "Phuket province receives more than a million visitors monthly. The anticipation to feed these visitors generates a surplus food supply of about five tons per month across Phuket Island. The surplus food is still edible but may be slightly past its shelf life and thus not suitable to be sold."

realising the levels of poverty in conjunction with the massive amounts of surplus food, SOS decided to take action here in Phuket to replicate their already successful programs in Bali, Indonesia as well as Bangkok.

Sewang went on to explain that " The SOS staff gather edible surplus foods from hotels and supermarkets, inspect it for quality, and serve nourishing meals to the needy. Removing this plant matter from the landfill decreases greenhouse gas emissions as well as improves the quality of life of people in the area. We improve the environment while increasing the nutritional use of uneaten resources."

“Currently SOS receives about 170 kilograms per day of surplus food from 11 hotels, four shops and a supermarket in Phuket. We then distribute food to recipients such as the Good Shepherd Home for Women and Children, Phuket Sunshine Village, Holland House, Banya Literacy Centre, Phuket Shelter for Children and Families, Home and Hope, and other low-income communities in Phuket and nearby province."

SOS welcomes all hotels and shops to be a partner in the program. If interested in participating, please contact 081-9508711, or sawaeng.kaola@scholarsofsustenance.org" he added.