Scholars not involved in vaccine procurement, MOPH says

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) issued a statement yesterday (Aug 3) to reiterate the professionalism of all scholars who give advice to the Ministry on COVID-19 control measures without any involvement in the procurement of vaccines and medical supplies as recently claimed by some groups of people. The statement reads as follows:

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 4 August 2021, 08:00AM

Photo: NNT

“In reference to comments on the role of the Ministry’s academic scholars:

Recently, some groups of people have expressed comments against the Ministry’s scholars, using harsh words that have had a negative effect on their work and daily life.

The affected Academic Advisory Team are medical scholars such as Prof. Dr. Yong Phuworawan, Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University; Dr. Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, the National Communicable Disease Committee; Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital Mahidol University; Prof. Dr. Kunkanya Chokpaiboonkit, of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital Mahidol University, etc.

The Ministry of Public Health kindly requests understanding that the Ministry invited academically qualified professors and teachers from various medical institutes to join an advisory committee or other working groups.

In the past, the Ministry has received continuous courtesy in support of them since before the outbreak of COVID-19, and everyone has given their opinions and advice independently and usefully. Not all the scholars have been involved in policy making, nor procurement of medical supplies and vaccines.

The Ministry of Public Health would however, like to thank all of the scholars for their contribution. The Ministry appreciates their dedication and thanks them for their sacrifices for the country, and would like to ask Thai society for understanding, and acknowledgement of their extremely valuable role. Thank you.

Ministry of Public Health

August 3, 2021.”