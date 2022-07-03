Tengoku
Schickedanz and Friends: String Festival in Phuket

Schickedanz and Friends: String Festival in Phuket

Start From: Saturday 16 July 2022, 06:00AM to Saturday 23 July 2022, 07:00AM

Schickedanz and Friends: A festival of strings in Phuket! Join us as the celebrated German-violinist Christoph Schickedanz and friends in collaboration with Phuket School of Music, presents concerts and masterclasses at the school recital studio this July! Concert: 16 July 2022, 6pm Viennesse Serenade Admission Ticket: 500 Baht Venue: Phuket School of Music Recital Studio 23 July 2022, 6pm Rarities for Piano Quartet Admission Ticket: 500 Baht Venue: Phuket School of Music Recital Studio For masterclass registration, please contact Phuket School of Music Call 076603940, Line ID: phuket-music, Whatsapp: +6693109051 or email admin@phuket-music.com Artist Profile: Celebrated German violinist Christoph Schickedanz began his international concert career after winning prizes at various competitions in Europe and the USA. In addition to his busy concert schedule, more than 70 works have now appeared on more than 20 CDs. In 2004, Christoph Schickedanz accepted a full-time professorship at the Hochschule für Musik in Hamburg, where he also worked for several years as head of the string department and is currently vice-dean. Since 2017 he has also been teaching regularly at the Music Academy in Brescia/Italy. His students include numerous winners of competitions, more than 30 of his alumnae hold positions in important German orchestras or have already started their own teaching activities, e.g. at the conservatories in Shanghai and Wuhan, at Tongji University, etc. Prof. Schickedanz will be supported by his Hamburg studio tutor and competition prize winner Lijunyi Zhang

Person : Gladwin
Address : Phuket School of Music, 81 Moo 5, Chalermprakiet Ror-9 Road, #06A-2, Vichit, Muang, Phuket,
Phone : +66806514262

 

Phuket community
Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

The Middle East carriers can ramp up capacity quickly and easily - they will do so only when demand ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Also travel costs up 20-40%? If coming from many European source markets you forgot a zero on each o...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

They forgot to add airlines are also reluctant to restart flights to Thailand because they got burn...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

JohnC, you are so correct. The Phuket govenor and his people just don't understand....(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

How did the Gov 'help'- or is he a qualified airfield damage engineer? Just another arrow in...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

Christy@ the ditch did not contribute to the crash as I recall it did however hamper rescue efforts ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Hope they have work permits!...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

You have 100% right JohnC. ...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Indeed, some airlines have long term fuel contracts, but those running out of it have to deal with h...(Read More)

Phuket airport holds fire drill

On 16 June a Phuket Airport fire drill, something what should be done at least once a year (!!!!) so...(Read More)

 

