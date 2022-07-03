Schickedanz and Friends: String Festival in Phuket

Start From: Saturday 16 July 2022, 06:00AM to Saturday 23 July 2022, 07:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Schickedanz and Friends: A festival of strings in Phuket! Join us as the celebrated German-violinist Christoph Schickedanz and friends in collaboration with Phuket School of Music, presents concerts and masterclasses at the school recital studio this July! Concert: 16 July 2022, 6pm Viennesse Serenade Admission Ticket: 500 Baht Venue: Phuket School of Music Recital Studio 23 July 2022, 6pm Rarities for Piano Quartet Admission Ticket: 500 Baht Venue: Phuket School of Music Recital Studio For masterclass registration, please contact Phuket School of Music Call 076603940, Line ID: phuket-music, Whatsapp: +6693109051 or email admin@phuket-music.com Artist Profile: Celebrated German violinist Christoph Schickedanz began his international concert career after winning prizes at various competitions in Europe and the USA. In addition to his busy concert schedule, more than 70 works have now appeared on more than 20 CDs. In 2004, Christoph Schickedanz accepted a full-time professorship at the Hochschule für Musik in Hamburg, where he also worked for several years as head of the string department and is currently vice-dean. Since 2017 he has also been teaching regularly at the Music Academy in Brescia/Italy. His students include numerous winners of competitions, more than 30 of his alumnae hold positions in important German orchestras or have already started their own teaching activities, e.g. at the conservatories in Shanghai and Wuhan, at Tongji University, etc. Prof. Schickedanz will be supported by his Hamburg studio tutor and competition prize winner Lijunyi Zhang