The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The Phuket News
Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he backs an “Air Travel Bubble” scheme to boost post-pandemic tourism between Thailand and India.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 April 2022, 09:38AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Photo: Bangkok Post

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Air Travel Bubble scheme is a joint project endorsed by both public and private sectors to encourage more Indians to visit Thailand.

Before the pandemic, there were almost two million Indian tourists a year coming to the kingdom, generating B86 billion in revenue, reports the Bangkok Post.

Recently, travel restrictions have eased so it’s important to revive Thai-India tourism, he said.

“The government expects the scheme to promote tourism by sales endorsement, travel privileges and organising activities both in Thailand and India,” he said.

“The scheme will assure tourists that Thailand is ready to welcome international travellers. It is still unclear how many people it will attract,” he added.

The premier, the spokesman said, added he was content with the overall bilateral cooperation between Thailand and India.

Foot | 21 April 2022 - 13:54:49 

Here is the only real question TAT should as: With such huge competition for tourists, what exactly does Thailand offer that makes it different?  Beaches-no. Temples-no. Food-sure. Low cost-no. Nothing really sets it apart and TAT has no idea how to attract tourists.

Kurt | 21 April 2022 - 10:38:03 

"Recently travel restrictions have eased". What restictions? Only one, the most important one, a PCR test in country of departure prior flight to Thailand. For the rest all, the Test & Scam/Thailand Pass remain in place.. It is a NOT welcoming scheme what they try to sell as welcoming!. It is just again a untruthful attempt of scraping foreigners money with sweet sayings without cont...

 

