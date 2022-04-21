Scheme aims to lure Indian tourists

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says he backs an “Air Travel Bubble” scheme to boost post-pandemic tourism between Thailand and India.

Indiantourism

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 21 April 2022, 09:38AM

Photo: Bangkok Post

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Air Travel Bubble scheme is a joint project endorsed by both public and private sectors to encourage more Indians to visit Thailand.

Before the pandemic, there were almost two million Indian tourists a year coming to the kingdom, generating B86 billion in revenue, reports the Bangkok Post.

Recently, travel restrictions have eased so it’s important to revive Thai-India tourism, he said.

“The government expects the scheme to promote tourism by sales endorsement, travel privileges and organising activities both in Thailand and India,” he said.

“The scheme will assure tourists that Thailand is ready to welcome international travellers. It is still unclear how many people it will attract,” he added.

The premier, the spokesman said, added he was content with the overall bilateral cooperation between Thailand and India.