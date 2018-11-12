Scheduled power outages to hit main areas in Patong

PHUKET: The Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) Patong office has today (Nov 12) announced a two scheduled power outages that will affect main areas in Patong between 9am and 5pm tomorrow (Nov 13).

patongconstruction

By The Phuket News

Monday 12 November 2018, 04:28PM

PHUKET: The Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) Patong office has today (Nov 12) announced a two scheduled power outages that will affect main areas in Patong between 9am and 5pm tomorrow (Nov 13). Image: Patong PEA

The shut-off is necessary as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables in the area. The areas to be affected are as follows: From 9am to midday: Thaweewong Rd, from the Impiana Resort Patong to the football field opposite Loma Park; Sawatdirak Rd; parts of Sai Nam Yen Rd; and Rachaphanusorn Rd (Patong Municipality). From 1pm to 5pm: Phrabaramee Rd, from Loma Circle at the northern end of the beach to the Spicy Duck Restaurant In its announcement, the Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information contact the Patong PEA at 076-345574.