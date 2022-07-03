Tengoku
Scheduled power outages to hit Kamala, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Kamala and Cherng Talay will be left without electricity supply this Monday (July 4) while workers carry out scheduled repairs on high-volatage lines, the Patong and Thalang offices of the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have announced.

construction
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 July 2022, 05:49PM

Power outages are expected to hit Kamala and Cherng Talay tomorrow (July 4). Photo: PEA / File

A map showing the area to be affected in Kamala. Image: Patong PEA

A map showing the area to be affected in Cherng Talay. Image: Thalang PEA

The power outage in tambon Kamala, from 9am to 5:00pm, will affect the same area as the blackout on June 16, namely Soi Naka (up to Diver’s Sports Bar), Soi Nakasud, Soi Nakanai, Soi Nam Tho, Kamala Sai Kaew Khon Yak Rd.

In its announcement Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused. For additional information people can contact the PEA Patong office at 076-345574.

The scheduled blackout in tambon Cherng Talay, from 9am to noon, will affect Soi Pasak 13 which runs from Ban Don – Cherng Talay Rd (Route 4030) in the direction of Laguna Phuket complex.

Thai Residential

People with enquiries about this power outages were advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882.

It is common practice for the PEA to remind people to not perform any work on any electrical systems while power supply is temporarily shut off in their area as it is uncertain when the supply would be restored. This warning was included in the notice issued by PEA Patong, but not in the one published by PEA Thalang.

