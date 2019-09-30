Kata Rocks
Scheduled power outage to hit south of Heroines Monument

Scheduled power outage to hit south of Heroines Monument

PHUKET: The Thalang office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that power supply will be shut off along one side of Thepkrasattri Rd south of Heroines Monument on Wednesday (Oct 2) while workers carry out repair and maintenance to high-voltage cables in the area.

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 September 2019, 03:19PM

The area to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Oct 2). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The area to be affected by the power outage on Wednesday (Oct 2). Image: PEA / Google Maps

The power outage will be from 9am to midday, said the announcement issued earlier today (Sept 30).

The affected area will be along the western side of Thepkrasattri Rd, from opposite the Honda Marine dealer to the Heroines Monument, and continuing west along Srisoonthorn Rd to Andaman Traders Co, the announcement explained.

The power outage will affect homes and businesses as far as from Thepkrasattri Rd as Moo Baan Charoensuk, the announcement added.

For more information about the power outage, call the Thalang PEA office at 076-386880-2 or the PEA call center at 1129.

