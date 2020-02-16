The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Ket Ho intersection to Kathu Intersection and a part of Phra Phuketkaew Rd, including Soi Chumchon Ket Ho 1 to 6, Soi Kathu 1 and 2, Baan Ket Ho School, Ket Ho Park, Kathu Market and Anuphas Golf Ville housing estate.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.
