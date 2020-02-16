Scheduled power outage to hit Kathu

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Tuesday (Feb 18) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.



By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 February 2020, 02:29PM

A scheduled blackout will hit Kathu next Tuesday (Feb 18). Photo: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, are along Wichit Songkram Rd, from Ket Ho intersection to Kathu Intersection and a part of Phra Phuketkaew Rd, including Soi Chumchon Ket Ho 1 to 6, Soi Kathu 1 and 2, Baan Ket Ho School, Ket Ho Park, Kathu Market and Anuphas Golf Ville housing estate.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-354379 or call centre 1129.