PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kathu on Tuesday (May 28) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Monday 27 May 2019, 10:46AM

Map showing the affected area in Kathu. Image: PEA

The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from the intersection of Wichit Songkhram Rd and Soi Kathu 2 until Phuket Ecozy on Soi Thida, then down to Central Festival and west until Prince of Songkhla University.

The power outage will affect the whole area within the four points mentioned above. (See map above.)

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.