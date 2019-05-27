The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, is from the intersection of Wichit Songkhram Rd and Soi Kathu 2 until Phuket Ecozy on Soi Thida, then down to Central Festival and west until Prince of Songkhla University.
The power outage will affect the whole area within the four points mentioned above. (See map above.)
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.
Be the first to comment.