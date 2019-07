Scheduled power outage heading to Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Srisoonthorn on Friday (July 26) as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 July 2019, 02:55PM

The blackout will affect both sides of Srisoonthorn Rd, but affect the north side much more. Image: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will be along both sides of Srisoonthron Rd, from the Heroines Monument to Soi Cherng Talay 2.

Areas on the north side of the road will be much more deeply affected.

In its announcement, the PEA apologized for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-354379.