Scheduled blackouts to hit Karon, Kathu and Thalang Town

PHUKET: Scheduled blackouts will affect major areas in Thalang, Karon and Kathu tomorrow (Oct 30) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

Monday 29 October 2018, 05:37PM

The blackout will affect the businesses along the western side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang Town. Photo: PEA

The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang Office has announced that  areas in Thalang to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along  the western side of Thepkrasattri Rd  from the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant to Muang Thalang School.

The affected area include Phuket Villa Thalang, Krabi Ruam Tun Co Ltd, Bangkok Bank Thalang branch, Kasikornbank Thalang branch, Wat Phra Nang Sang, Thalang Intersection, Siam Commercial Bank Thalang branch, Krua Khun Pu restaurant, Baan Rueang Soi, Thalang Toyota Next Co Ltd, and Baan Pak Phili.

Meanwhile, the Patong office of the Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled blackout in Karon from 9am to 5pm tomorrow (Oct 30).

The power outage will affect all businesses on Patak Rd West, from the Dino Park to the Kata Center intersection, and including Taina Rd and Club Med Phuket.

The Phuket PEA has also announced iys own scheduled blackout, from 9am until 4:30pm tomorrow, in Kathu.

Affected areas will be near the Kathu waterfall intersection and including Phanason Park Ville 1, Soi Charng, Sing Thao Thani Housing and Moo Baan Prakdee.

In its announcement, the Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-345574 or call centre 1129.

 

 

