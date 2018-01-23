PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Patong Office announced today that electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Karon tomorrow (Jan 24) and Thursday (Jan 25) as work is carried out on fixing and improving high-voltage power cables.

Tuesday 23 January 2018, 06:57PM

Both blackouts are scheduled to be in effect from 9am to 5pm on the two days.

The areas to be affected tomorrow will be along Soi Moom-nai, just down hill from the Karon View Point. (See map above.)

On Thursday, areas to be affected extened nearly three kilometres along Patak Rd, from opposite Patak Soi 20 in front of Karon Temple to opposite the Mae Somjit Market. (See map above.)

In its announcement, the Patong PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.