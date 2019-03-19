THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Scheduled blackouts to hit Baan Manik, Rawai beachfront

PHUKET: The fire department at Rawai Municipality has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off in parts of Rawai, including the Rawai beachfront, tomorrow (Mar 20), as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power lines.

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 06:27PM

The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) finally posted a notice for the blackout affecting Rawai at about 7:40pm Tuesday night (Mar 19). Image: Phuket PEA

The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) finally posted a notice for the blackout affecting Rawai at about 7:40pm Tuesday night (Mar 19). Image: Phuket PEA

The fire department at Rawai Municipality raised the alarm first with an announcement of their own. Image: Rawai Fire Station

The fire department at Rawai Municipality raised the alarm first with an announcement of their own. Image: Rawai Fire Station

According to the notice, issued this afternoon (Mar 19), the blackout will be from 9am to 4:30pm. (Click here.)

Areas to be affected by the blackout are from the three-way intersection in front of Rawai Pier to the “Promthep Cape area”.

The notice apologised for any inconvenice caused by the blackout.

Of note, no notice has been of the Rawai blackout has been posted by the main Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) branch for Phuket (see here).

(** See update below.)

Meanwhile, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be shut off in Thalang on Thursday (Mar 21) as works are carried out on low-voltage power lines.

The scheduled blackout, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect the southern side of Srisoonthorn Rd from PT petrol station in Baan Manik to the Yok Karn Yang tyre dealer. (The PT petrol station and the tyre shop not shut off.)

For more information about the scheduled blackout call 076-386880-2 or the PEA call center on 1129.

** UPDATE: The Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) finally posted a notice for the blackout affecting Rawai at about 7:40pm Tuesday night (Mar 19).

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

