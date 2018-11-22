Scheduled blackout to hit Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Nov 19) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang next Tuesday (Nov 27) while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.



By Tavee Adam

Thursday 22 November 2018, 12:19PM

The blackout next Tuesday (Nov 27) will affects parts of Thalang. Photo: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap. The affected areas include Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, the underpass under construction at the airport turnoff, Muang Mai ฺbuilding materials store, the side street near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Baan Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap. In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.