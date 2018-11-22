Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap.
The affected areas include Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, the underpass under construction at the airport turnoff, Muang Mai ฺbuilding materials store, the side street near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Baan Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
