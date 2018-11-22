THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Scheduled blackout to hit Thalang

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced today (Nov 19) that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang next Tuesday (Nov 27) while works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.


By Tavee Adam

Thursday 22 November 2018, 12:19PM

The blackout next Tuesday (Nov 27) will affects parts of Thalang. Photo: PEA

The blackout next Tuesday (Nov 27) will affects parts of Thalang. Photo: PEA

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Thepkrasattri Rd from Phuket Park Ville to the Muang Mai SuperCheap.

The affected areas include Phuket Park Ville, Thalang Phuket Komatsu, Italian-Thai Co Ltd, the underpass under construction at the airport turnoff, Muang Mai building materials store, the side street near the Kanom Jeen Jee Leaw restaurant, Muang Mai Highway Police Station, Baan Muang Mai 7-Eleven and Muang Mai SuperCheap.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach
7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Israel denies abuse! Legal beachfront refuel? Snorkeler slashed! || Dec. 3
Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Farewell Matt Pond! Texting Visa alerts! Stray-dog roundup halted! || Nov. 30
Matthew Pond passes away

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

ZUMA Restaurant
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation

 