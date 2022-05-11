The area to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to noon, is opposite Srisoonthorn Municipality on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 8, Srisoonthorn. The area is home to Phanason Park Ville 3 housing estate, yet the village is not directly mentioned in the notice issued by the PEA.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information about the power outage people are advised to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or the PEA hotline at 1129.
Be the first to comment.