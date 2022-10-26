Scheduled blackout to hit Phuket Old Town

PHUKET: The main Phuket office of the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA) has announced a scheduled power outage that will affect the historical part of Phuket Town on Oct 27 as workers will be upgrading high-voltage power lines in the area.

construction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 October 2022, 11:31PM

A map showing the area to be affected by the power outage on Oct 27. Image: PEA Phuket

The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses on Montri Rd (from Soi Suthat 2 to the old Phuket Post Office) and on Thalang Rd (from Montri Rd to Soi Romanee). In its announcement, Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. “If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Phuket PEA added. People with queries have been invited to call the office at 076-354379 or the PEA hotline 1129.