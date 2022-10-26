The power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, will affect homes and businesses on Montri Rd (from Soi Suthat 2 to the old Phuket Post Office) and on Thalang Rd (from Montri Rd to Soi Romanee).
In its announcement, Phuket PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
“If a person needs to use electricity for medical equipment in the power outage areas, notify the electricity authority. The PEA will speed up the work and supply electricity immediately,” Phuket PEA added.
People with queries have been invited to call the office at 076-354379 or the PEA hotline 1129.
