Scheduled blackout to hit Phanason housing estate in Thalang

PHUKET: The Thalang branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in part of tambon Thepkrasattri today (Aug 19) as work is carried out on upgrading high-voltage cables.

construction

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 August 2022, 08:00AM

The outage will continue from 9am to 4.30pm, the Thalang branch of the PEA announced in a notice. The area to be affected is limited to Phanason Garden Home off Tonsai Waterfall Rd.

In its announcements, Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information about the power outages, people are asked to call the Thalang PEA at 076-386882 or use the national hotline 1129.