Scheduled blackout to affect Pa Khlok, Koh Yao islands

PHUKET: A scheduled blackout to allow works to be carried out on high-voltage cables will see a large section of Pa Khlok and both Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands without mains electricity supply on Friday (May 17).


By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:19AM

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm, affecting areas along Pa Khlok Rd (Route 4027), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced in a notice posted on Tuesday (May 14).

Areas to be affected include in area front of Bang Rong Mosque, Ao Kung, Baan Bang Rong intersection, Soi Baan Aok, Baan Bang Rong, Soi Surp Satol, Soi Baan Bang Rong Kindergarten, Baan Bang Rong School, Baan Chum Poe, Baan Ao Kung, Baan Lang Dang, Baan Yang Kob, Baan Laem Long, Baan Ao Por, Koh Naka, and all areas of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

Phuket community
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most unpaid medical bills are from short stay holiday foreigners, insured at home, but arriving in T...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

How about insurance for local's cars and pickups, Taxi, tuktuk, jet ski, rental motorbikes, tour...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

What a safe holiday destination Thailand is with numbers like these. 3.42 million medical visits las...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

The hospital would not continually provide treatment without payment. Therefore, people on retiremen...(Read More)

Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road

... prefers to ignore that Bangla Rd is a location with burning down premises ( cost lives). Knife a...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I not believe the non paid medical bills figures from the Chief of the MoPH Dept. It more looks lik...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Look forward for more info coming time. Insurances mentioned in Longstay.tgia.org are insuring withi...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

I wonder which govt officials have shares in BDMS and insurance companies...(Read More)

More than 200 Phuket prisoners released by royal pardon

.."We had more than 3000 prisoners, last week I moved about (?) 500 to alleviate the crowded co...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

Most of that non payment number will be tourists, resident expats know full well that if you have no...(Read More)

 

