PHUKET: A scheduled blackout to allow works to be carried out on high-voltage cables will see a large section of Pa Khlok and both Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi islands without mains electricity supply on Friday (May 17).



By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 May 2019, 10:19AM

The power outage will be from 9am to 4:30pm, affecting areas along Pa Khlok Rd (Route 4027), the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office announced in a notice posted on Tuesday (May 14).

Areas to be affected include in area front of Bang Rong Mosque, Ao Kung, Baan Bang Rong intersection, Soi Baan Aok, Baan Bang Rong, Soi Surp Satol, Soi Baan Bang Rong Kindergarten, Baan Bang Rong School, Baan Chum Poe, Baan Ao Kung, Baan Lang Dang, Baan Yang Kob, Baan Laem Long, Baan Ao Por, Koh Naka, and all areas of Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yao Noi.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.